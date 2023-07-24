Virtusa Is Awarded Gold Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

EcoVadis validates Virtusa's business sustainability commitments and performance

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, announced that it was awarded a Gold Medal from EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

"This achievement is indicative of Virtusa's purpose-driven approach to incorporate sustainability strategies into our daily operations," said Denver De Zylva, Senior Vice President, Facilities and Sustainability, Virtusa. "Sustainability is a never-ending journey; at Virtusa, our Engineering First philosophy means that you don't just do digital engineering right, you also do it with purpose.

We take responsibility and accountability for our footprint by enabling our teams, clients, and supply chain to achieve positive change through digital engineering. "

EcoVadis is a leader in business sustainability ratings, with more than 85,000 companies globally being rated by EcoVadis. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The ratings are based on international standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Discover more at Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

