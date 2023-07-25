Lakeside Software Expands Global Presence into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Lakeside names industry veteran Alexander Laubert to serve as director of sales for the DACH region

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, a leader in digital employee experience (DEX), announced its expansion into the DACH region, including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The company simultaneously announced Alexander Laubert's appointment to serve as sales director for the new region. This strategic initiative demonstrates Lakeside's commitment to responding aggressively to the global demand for IT solutions that support employee engagement, productivity, and business growth.

"We are proud to announce our expansion into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, among Europe's most significant economic powerhouses," said Lakeside Software CEO David Keil. "This strategic endeavor capitalizes on the region's strength and emboldens our presence within Europe. Alexander's enterprise sales experience and deep understanding of the region will undoubtedly contribute to Lakeside's continued global growth and success."

Lakeside Software's expansion into the DACH region coincides with the growing demand for digital transformation initiatives in the region and around the globe. The region forms a powerful economic bloc, offering a fertile ground for Lakeside's digital employee experience data and analytics expertise. Lakeside is poised to help organizations drive successful digital transformations and achieve their business objectives by capitalizing on the region's innovation, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Lakeside's expansion into the DACH region," said Laubert. "Lakeside's industry-leading solutions optimize digital environments and deliver exceptional user experiences. With a localized approach and boots on the ground, we will provide customized solutions to drive the region's digital transformation and business growth while providing our core offerings to this new market."

The Lakeside SysTrack platform captures, processes, and transforms 10,000 data points from every endpoint every 15 seconds. Its innovative technology arms decision-makers with unique, actionable insights that proactively measure, analyze, and optimize employees' digital experience to drive business outcomes.

As director of sales, Laubert will lead a team of experienced enterprise sales professionals with deep industry and market expertise. Laubert has more than 20 years of IT sales management and consulting experience.

Lakeside's expansion into DACH is the latest announcement in a series of initiatives showcasing the company's strategic growth and expanding the organization's global presence. In June, Lakeside announced its new Velocity Framework, which outlines a clear path to quickly realizing proven returns from the Lakeside SysTrack platform and guides enterprises through how to successfully handle the most pressing IT challenges. The Velocity Framework offers strategies and tactics for common use cases such as software rationalization, hardware optimization, IT helpdesk ticket avoidance, and complete DEX visibility.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in cloud-based digital experience management. Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. Customers use Lakeside's technology to perform end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com.

