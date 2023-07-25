ProLogium and MAHLE Sign MOU to Roll Out Solid-State Battery Solutions for EVs

ProLogium and MAHLE will conduct cell tests for the development of innovative thermal management system.

The two companies will enter into discussion on building a prototype of "ProLogium- MAHLE" solid-state battery pack.

The joint efforts will contribute to the development of commercially viable solid-state battery solutions with enhanced safety, energy density and lifespan.

TAIPEI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium and MAHLE have signed an MOU for the development of the first thermal management system tailored for ProLogium's next generation solid-state batteries. The collaborative efforts will contribute to the rollout of commercially viable solid-state battery solutions that offer improved safety, energy density, and lifespan.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on cell tests focusing on thermal properties to facilitate the development of innovative thermal management for solid-state batteries. This is the first time MAHLE, a leading century-old automotive supplier, has tapped into the solid-state battery industry. After a series of evaluations on ProLogium's solid-state batteries with 100% SiOx anode, the two companies will enter into discussion regarding building prototypes for "ProLogium- MAHLE" solid-state cell modules and battery pack.

"The shared goal that unifies ProLogium and MAHLE is to speed up clean transportation with innovations," said Vincent Yang, CEO and founder of ProLogium Technology. "We are also excited about potential collaborations in manufacturing and supply chain. The partnership between two pioneering companies in the next-generation battery and engineering fields signifies a leap forward in shaping a revolutionary battery value chain, which is crucial for advancing the industrialization of solid-state batteries."

"The cooperation with ProLogium is an absolute win-win situation. With the combined expertise of the two groups, we will shape future battery technologies with superior properties", said Arnd Franz, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO.

ProLogium adopts oxide ceramic electrolytes, featuring higher heat conductivity and thermal stability. Therefore, the innovation necessitates a distinct approach to heat dissipation and thermal management in the design process. "A well-designed thermal management system is one of the keys to further strengthening ProLogium batteries' advantages in performance and lifespan. Leveraging MAHLE's deep expertise in developing advanced thermal management system, we look forward to creating EV battery solutions that provide increased energy density and chargeability while demonstrating excellent safety, stability and life performance," remarked Polun Cheng, Global Project Management AVP of ProLogium Technology.

About MAHLE

MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry with customers in both passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors. Founded in 1920, the technology group is working on the climate-neutral mobility of tomorrow, with a focus on the strategic areas of electrification and thermal management as well as further technology fields to reduce CO2 emissions, such as fuel cells or highly efficient combustion engines that also run on hydrogen or synthetic fuels. Today, one in every two vehicles globally is equipped with MAHLE components.

MAHLE generated sales of more than EUR 12 billion in 2022. The company is represented with approx. 72,000 employees at 152 production locations and 12 major research and development centers in more than 30 countries. (as of 31.12.2022)

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is an energy innovation firm focused on the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation battery solutions for EV, consumer, and industrial applications. Its proprietary technologies cover more than 650 (applied and awarded) patents globally.

ProLogium has demonstrated its commercial capabilities through its automated pilot production line, with which it has shipped nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to international automotive OEMs for testing and module development. Its first giga-scale production line in Taoyuan, Taiwan will start operations by the end of 2023, which will help accelerate the company's capacity expansion in major global markets.

