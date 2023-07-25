Robert Mesmer, CEO of RMG Erectors named recipient of the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100

Titan 100 recognizes exceptional leadership among Philadelphia's Top 100 CEOs & C-level Executives

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Robert Mesmer, CEO of RMG Erectors & Constructors, LLC, as a 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Robert is an accomplished CEO, member of INC Magazine's "Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America'' and his company RMG ranked as the #1 in the Top Metal Building Erector in the Country by Metal Construction News. The company focuses on commercial projects, & has also been named the #1 erector in Metal Construction News upon breaking industry records. RMG has erected 4.5 million sq ft in buildings nationally during a single calendar year, and they are on track to have another record breaking growth year in 2023. As a result of his accomplishments, Robert has been chosen as one of the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 award winners, being recognized amongst an elite group of 100 CEO's and C-level executives who are the top business leaders in the region. "I am honored to receive this nomination and be a part of this elite community of CEO's. I am focused on my company's growth, and accomplishments like this that put us in line with other strategic companies. I like to circle back to the "we" factor and that it takes a team effort and my team is equally a part of this achievement. I will continue to lead the charge and move us in a direction that makes us proud.", Robert says.

RMG Erectors founder, Robert Mesmer, announced as a recipient of the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 Recognizing Exceptional Leadership Among Philadelphia's Top 100 CEO’s & C-level Executives. (PRNewswire)

Collectively the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 93,000 individuals and generate over $33 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. Robert Mesmer will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 21st, 2023, at "The Drexelbrook" located in Drexel Hill, PA and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans, both locally and nationally.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Philadelphia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

"On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.

