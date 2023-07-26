SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX , a global leading crypto exchange, is proud to announce its exclusive Guaranteed Stop Loss feature, a breakthrough solution that ensures users can protect their positions and mitigate potential losses during market volatility. This feature, previously common in traditional financial markets like forex, is now making its debut in the cryptocurrency industry, positioning BingX at the forefront of innovative crypto trading services.

BingX Launches Guaranteed Stop Loss to Safeguard Crypto Trading (PRNewswire)

The Guaranteed Stop Loss is a powerful risk management tool that allows BingX users to preset a specific price level at which their positions will be closed. Regardless of how rapidly the market fluctuates, this feature guarantees that traders' positions will be liquidated at their predetermined price, safeguarding their trades and preventing unnecessary losses. Currently, Guaranteed Stop Loss is available for BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT perpetual futures, offering users even greater control over their risk exposure. And BingX plans to expand its availability to more trading pairs in the near future.

For traders seeking added security and control over their crypto investments, BingX's Guaranteed Stop Loss feature is an invaluable addition to their trading toolkit. As crypto markets continue to evolve, BingX remains dedicated to empowering its users with cutting-edge tools and features that enhance their trading experience and protect their investments. By improving and diversifying its services, BingX reaffirms its commitment to becoming the gateway for crypto traders worldwide.

"The introduction of the Guaranteed Stop Loss feature exemplifies BingX's commitment to continuous improvement and leveraging the best of both traditional finance and the crypto industry," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "At BingX, we have consistently integrated and harnessed advantages from both financial domains, creating a friendly convergence for users seeking a comprehensive and secure trading environment. Our track record of successful integrations showcases our pursuit of innovation and excellence, and we are thrilled to introduce this latest feature to further enhance the trading experience of our global user base."

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BingX