TIM TAM TUMMY LAUNCHES THE WORLD'S FIRST KIDS KOMBUCHA, BRINGING PROBIOTICS TO KIDS LIKE NEVER BEFORE

MIDDLEBURY, Vt., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM TAM TUMMY proudly introduces the first and only kids kombucha. Committed to transforming the billion-dollar children's beverage category, TIM TAM TUMMY aims to outshine juice boxes and other old school options by providing families with an alternative that leads with probiotics to address the functional health benefits parents care about most.

TIM TAM TUMMY (PRNewswire)

"When it comes to better-for-you beverages, the kids' aisle has been largely left behind," says Mary Alice Greco, Chief Marketing Officer, TIM TAM TUMMY. "As a new parent, I am searching for organic options that bring nutrition, function, and kid-friendly flavor to the forefront. It's a joy to launch TIM TAM TUMMY, filling the gap with a product that addresses parents' and kids' top priorities – digestive health, immune function, convenience, and fun!"

TIM TAM TUMMY offers several unique benefits for kids' daily enjoyment:

Children's Gut Health : TIM TAM TUMMY is the only kids beverage that offers 3 billion live probiotics and a daily dose of superfruit Vitamin C. Quality & Simplicity : TIM TAM TUMMY contains only five organic ingredients, free from artificial additives and alternative sweeteners. Super Tasty : TIM TAM TUMMY offers four fruit-forward flavors with gentle carbonation – Apple Happy Dance, Grape Day to Shine, Mango For It!, and Pineapple Party. Powering Adventures with Convenience : TIM TAM TUMMY comes in kid-sized self-stable cans, making them ideal for lunchboxes, after-school, and on-the-go adventures.

ABOUT TIM TAM TUMMY

TIM TAM TUMMY is trailblazing better for kids beverages with the first and only kids kombucha. Committing to sharing probiotics and positivity, TIM TAM TUMMY brings a one-of-a-kind duo of functional benefits to the juice aisle, without forfeiting flavor or fun. Each small yet mighty can delivers a daily dose of superfruit vitamin C + billions of live probiotics – proven to support digestive and immune health in young children. Made with as many ingredients as kids can count on one hand, TIM TAM TUMMY is lunchbox ready (shelf stable), super tasty, organic, and positively good for kids. Find this superhero of the tummy at select retailers including Hannaford, Fresh Thyme, and select North Atlantic Whole Foods Markets, as well as online at Thrive.com (starting August 2023) and timtamtummyforkids.com. Also available for wholesale at https://faire.com/direct/timtamtummy.

