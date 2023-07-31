Peraton Supports the National Cyber Workforce & Education Strategy

RESTON, Va., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the White House released the National Cyber Workforce & Education Strategy. Peraton applauds this step forward in developing a robust cyber workforce as the company, government partners, and key stakeholders work in concert to protect our nation's most critical assets.

"Over the past six years, Peraton has been a leading force in the education, recruitment, and development of cyber professionals across our nation through university partnerships, like the CybHER program," said Matt McQueen, chief communications and engagement officer, Peraton. "These strategic investments are approaching maturity at time when national security is faced with a zenith of challenges."

Peraton's commitment to advancing the nation's cyber strategy is unwavering – from the company's involvement in the National Cyber Workforce & Education Summit and subsequent strategy development to leveraging its independent research and development portfolio to provide innovative solutions to ever-evolving threats.

"We look forward to working with the federal government, industry partners, academia, and other stakeholders to close the workforce gap and maintain the United States' dominance in cybersecurity," said Scott Cooper, vice president, Strategic Advocacy, Peraton.

