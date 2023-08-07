Cary Cheston & Jeff Ruffin Join The Plexus Groupe to Open Memphis Office

DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plexus Groupe, a Top 100 insurance brokerage and advisory firm, has announced the opening of a new office in East Memphis, Tennessee, naming Cary Cheston and Jeff Ruffin, long-time Memphis community members, to their growing list of industry leading brokers. Expanding their presence in the mid-south market to better serve their clients and strategically grow their mid-market operations, Plexus is excited to support the flourishing Memphis community with its unique blend of advanced resources and personalized service.

"Having personally resided in the area for four decades, I have a deep connection to this community," said Eddie Floyd, Chief Operating Officer, The Plexus Groupe. "The first 20 years of my insurance career were in Memphis. Similarly, Brian Morgan, Plexus President and Chief Growth Officer, has personal ties to Memphis, residing there while overseeing a top national brokerage. The spirit of Memphis runs through our veins."

Cary Cheston, who will oversee the Memphis office, joins Plexus as Vice President, Business Development & Resident Leader. A prominent member of the Memphis business community, Mr. Cheston has more than eleven years of experience partnering with clients to solve their risk and insurance business needs. He holds multiple industry certifications and is a graduate of Christian Brothers University.

Jeff Ruffin is a staple in the Memphis community, serving over 20 years as an Educator and Coach at Saint George's Independent School, winning several accolades and championships. He is experienced in business development and joins Plexus as a Producer. Mr. Ruffin is a graduate of Mississippi State University and received his MBA from The University of Memphis.

"I am thrilled to have Cary and Jeff, two great people I have known personally for more than 20 years, lead our introduction into the Mid-South market. As lifelong Memphians, they bring a wealth of skill and knowledge, unique to the Memphis area, to the Plexus Team. "Commented Eddie Floyd.

The Plexus Groupe's Memphis office is located at 1052 Brookfield Road, Suite 3, Memphis, Tennessee.

About The Plexus Groupe

The Plexus Groupe is an independent insurance advisory firm backed by subject matter experts, innovative resources, and our own international network. They offer defined practice specialties in Employee Benefits, Property & Casualty, Private Client, Retirement Plans, Benefit Administration Technology, and Mergers & Acquisitions. The Plexus Groupe is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with additional locations nationwide. Visit www.plexusgroupe.com to learn more.

