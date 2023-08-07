CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We delivered improved consolidated revenue results during the second quarter as compared to the prior year, excluding movements in foreign exchange rates and European business sales, and we made notable progress in executing on several facets of our strategic plan," said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "At the heart of our strategy, we remain focused on strengthening our digital capabilities and helping our clients plan, measure and maximize their campaigns, which we believe is elevating our role within the advertising ecosystem and broadening the range of advertisers we can serve.

"As we execute that digital transformation, we have continued to move forward in our plan to optimize our portfolio through the sale of our business in Italy, our agreement to sell our business in Spain and our entry into exclusive discussions to divest our business in France. Through these strategic actions, which follow the sale of our business in Switzerland in March, we believe we're improving our risk profile and elevating our ability to drive positive cash flow. We continue our review of strategic alternatives for our other European businesses, and we remain focused on executing our strategic priorities in our America and Airports segments. We also amended and extended our revolving credit lines during the quarter, which we believe strengthens our liquidity profile given the significant market volatility and tightened credit availability.

"Looking ahead, we're seeing some moderation in advertising demand and our visibility is reduced, but we remain within our annual financial guidance ranges after adjusting for our European business sales. We're closely monitoring business trends and are reducing costs as appropriate. We remain committed to maintaining ample liquidity on our balance sheet and operating in a disciplined manner as we execute on our strategic plan."

Financial Highlights:

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period of 2022, including financial highlights excluding movements in foreign exchange rates ("FX")1:

(In millions) Three Months

Ended June 30, 2023

% Change Revenue:





Consolidated Revenue $ 637.2

(1.0) % Excluding movements in FX1 636.1

(1.1) % America Revenue 287.5

0.9 % Airports Revenue 71.0

16.3 % Europe-North Revenue 149.9

2.9 % Excluding movements in FX1 152.3

4.5 % Europe-South Revenue 106.4

(18.8) % Excluding movements in FX1 104.0

(20.6) %







Net Loss:





Consolidated Net Loss $ (36.6)

(44.0) %







Adjusted EBITDA1:





Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 146.3

(10.9) % Excluding movements in FX1 146.0

(11.1) % America Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 129.5

(3.3) % Airports Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 16.3

10.5 % Europe-North Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 26.2

(5.8) % Excluding movements in FX1 26.5

(5.0) % Europe-South Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 2.4

(85.7) % Excluding movements in FX1 2.3

(86.2) %





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information. 2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Update Regarding Review of Strategic Alternatives for European Businesses:

As previously disclosed, our Board of Directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives for our European businesses, including the potential disposition of certain of our lower-margin European assets (and/or other European assets of lower priority to our European business as a whole), while retaining, for now, our higher-margin European assets.

On March 31, 2023, we sold our business in Switzerland to Goldbach Group AG for cash proceeds, net of customary closing adjustments and cash sold, of $89.4 million. On May 31, 2023, we sold our business in Italy to a subsidiary of JCDecaux for cash proceeds, net of customary closing adjustments and cash sold, of $5.1 million. In May 2023, we also entered into an agreement to sell our business in Spain to a subsidiary of JCDecaux for cash consideration of approximately $64.3 million. This transaction is expected to close in 2024, upon satisfaction of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. We intend to use the anticipated net proceeds from these sales, after payment of transaction-related fees and expenses, to improve liquidity and increase financial flexibility of the business as permitted under our debt agreements.

On July 17, 2023, we announced that we have entered into exclusive discussions to sell our business in France to Equinox Industries. The proposed transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to an information and consultation process with Clear Channel France's employee works council, execution of a share purchase agreement and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The transaction is not subject to regulatory approval.

Our Board is continuing its review of strategic alternatives for our remaining European businesses, as well as evaluating a range of other strategic opportunities to enhance value. However, there can be no assurance that these reviews will result in any additional transactions or particular outcomes. Further, we have not set a timetable for completion of these processes and may suspend them at any time.

Guidance:

Our expectations for the third quarter of 2023 are as follows:



Third Quarter of 2023 (in millions) Low

High Consolidated Revenue1 $ 570

$ 600 America 273

283 Airports 73

78 Europe-North1 132

142





1 Excludes movements in FX

We have updated our full year 2023 guidance from the guidance previously provided in our earnings release issued on May 9, 2023 to reflect the sale of our former business in Italy, to tighten the high-end of the ranges provided, and to provide revenue guidance for certain segments. Our revised full year 2023 guidance is as follows:



Full Year of 2023 (in millions) Low

High Consolidated Revenue1 $ 2,465

$ 2,535 America 1,095

1,115 Airports 285

295 Europe-North1 590

610 Consolidated Net Loss1 (98)

(73) Adjusted EBITDA1,2 522

552 Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")1,2 62

82 Capital Expenditures 163

183





1 Excludes movements in FX 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside of the Company's control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See " Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements " herein.

Results:

Revenue:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2023

2022



2023

2022

Revenue:





















America $ 287,517

$ 285,026

0.9 %

$ 523,566

$ 524,282

(0.1) % Airports 71,045

61,106

16.3 %

124,834

116,989

6.7 % Europe-North 149,909

145,718

2.9 %

278,412

267,816

4.0 % Europe-South1 106,419

131,081

(18.8) %

214,434

220,631

(2.8) % Other 22,349

20,449

9.3 %

41,428

39,350

5.3 % Consolidated Revenue $ 637,239

$ 643,380

(1.0) %

$ 1,182,674

$ 1,169,068

1.2 %























Revenue excluding movements in FX2:





















America $ 287,517

$ 285,026

0.9 %

$ 523,566

$ 524,282

(0.1) % Airports 71,045

61,106

16.3 %

124,834

116,989

6.7 % Europe-North 152,299

145,718

4.5 %

292,531

267,816

9.2 % Europe-South 104,025

131,081

(20.6) %

215,953

220,631

(2.1) % Other 21,218

20,449

3.8 %

39,846

39,350

1.3 % Consolidated Revenue excluding

movements in FX $ 636,104

$ 643,380

(1.1) %

$ 1,196,730

$ 1,169,068

2.4 %





1 Revenue from our former businesses in Switzerland and Italy was, in the aggregate, $10.0 million and $38.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $40.0 million and $61.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the same period of 2022:

America: Revenue up 0.9%:

Higher revenue in most markets partially offset by impact of weakness in San Francisco/Bay Area market

Digital revenue up 2.4% to $98.4 million from $96.0 million

National sales comprised 35.0% of America revenue, compared to 35.9% in the prior year

Airports: Revenue up 16.3%:

Driven by increased demand due to recovery of air travel after COVID-19 and timing of campaign spending

Digital revenue up 22.5% to $42.1 million from $34.4 million

National sales comprised 59.7% of Airports revenue, compared to 52.7% in the prior year

Europe-North: Revenue up 2.9%; excluding movements in FX, up 4.5%:

Driven primarily by higher street furniture revenue

Higher revenue in most countries, most notably Belgium , the U.K. and Denmark ; partially offset by lower revenue in Sweden and Norway

Digital revenue up 5.0% to $79.5 million from $75.7 million ; digital revenue, excluding movements in FX, up 6.2% to $80.5 million

Europe-South: Revenue down 18.8%; excluding movements in FX, down 20.6%:

Sales of former businesses in Switzerland and Italy resulted in an FX-adjusted decrease of $28 .4 million

Higher revenue from Spain related to continued recovery from COVID-19, partially offset by lower revenue from France due to weaker demand as a result of civil unrest and protests, as well as billboard takedowns

Other: Revenue up 9.3%; excluding movements in FX, up 3.8%:

Higher advertising revenue offset by termination of public bicycle rental program

Direct Operating and SG&A Expenses1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2023

2022



2023

2022

Direct operating and SG&A expenses: America $ 158,004

$ 151,339

4.4 %

$ 312,702

$ 290,533

7.6 % Airports 54,711

46,329

18.1 %

102,236

92,282

10.8 % Europe-North 123,987

117,969

5.1 %

245,552

233,387

5.2 % Europe-South2 104,203

115,364

(9.7) %

224,751

226,517

(0.8) % Other 18,838

18,618

1.2 %

37,548

37,059

1.3 % Consolidated Direct operating and SG&A expenses3 $ 459,743

$ 449,619

2.3 %

$ 922,789

$ 879,778

4.9 %























Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX4: America $ 158,004

$ 151,339

4.4 %

$ 312,702

$ 290,533

7.6 % Airports 54,711

46,329

18.1 %

102,236

92,282

10.8 % Europe-North 126,133

117,969

6.9 %

258,864

233,387

10.9 % Europe-South 101,889

115,364

(11.7) %

227,224

226,517

0.3 % Other 18,082

18,618

(2.9) %

36,355

37,059

(1.9) % Consolidated Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX $ 458,819

$ 449,619

2.0 %

$ 937,381

$ 879,778

6.5 %





1 "Direct operating and SG&A expenses" as presented throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of direct operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). 2 Direct operating and SG&A expenses from our former businesses in Switzerland and Italy were, in the aggregate, $9.8 million and $31.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $41.4 million and $59.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 3 Includes restructuring and other costs of $0.5 million and $1.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $1.0 million and $1.7 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 4 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Direct operating and SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the same period of 2022:

America: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 4.4%:

Site lease expense up 6.8% to $85.5 million from $80.1 million driven by lease renewals and amendments, as well as lower rent abatements

Airports: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 18.1%:

Site lease expense up 24.7% to $42.8 million from $34.3 million driven by lower rent abatements and higher revenue

Europe-North: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 5.1%; excluding movements in FX, up 6.9%:

Higher rental costs related to additional digital displays

Higher labor costs and electricity prices

Site lease expense up 0.9% to $58.3 million from $57.8 million ; site lease expense, excluding movements in FX, up 3.4% to $59 .8 million driven by higher revenue and new contracts

Europe-South: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 9.7%; excluding movements in FX, down 11.7%:

Sales of former businesses in Switzerland and Italy resulted in an FX-adjusted decrease of $21.4 million

Direct operating and SG&A expenses up in France and Spain driven by higher site lease expense mainly related to new contracts

Other: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 1.2%; excluding movements in FX, down 2.9%:

Lower expenses related to termination of public bicycle rental program

Corporate Expenses:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2023

2022



2023

2022

Corporate expenses1 $ 57,557

$ 39,081

47.3 %

$ 92,098

$ 82,726

11.3 % Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX2 57,645

39,081

47.5 %

92,997

82,726

12.4 %





1 Includes restructuring and other costs of $19.7 million and $1.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $19.6 million and $10.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Corporate expenses for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the same period of 2022, up 47.3%; excluding movements in FX, up 47.5%, driven by expense recorded for an estimated legal liability related to the China investigation.

Net Loss:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2023

2022



2023

2022

Consolidated net loss $ (36,579)

$ (65,317)

(44.0) %

$ (72,001)

$ (155,046)

(53.6) %

Adjusted EBITDA1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2023

2022



2023

2022

Segment Adjusted EBITDA2: America $ 129,513

$ 133,977

(3.3) %

$ 210,878

$ 234,383

(10.0) % Airports 16,334

14,777

10.5 %

22,598

24,707

(8.5) % Europe-North 26,234

27,859

(5.8) %

33,406

34,833

(4.1) % Europe-South 2,368

16,542

(85.7) %

(9,852)

(5,265)

(87.1) % Other 3,511

1,831

91.8 %

3,880

2,291

69.4 % Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 177,960

194,986

(8.7) %

260,910

290,949

(10.3) % Adjusted Corporate expenses1 (31,678)

(30,727)

3.1 %

(62,150)

(60,588)

2.6 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 146,282

$ 164,259

(10.9) %

$ 198,760

$ 230,361

(13.7) %























Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1: America $ 129,513

$ 133,977

(3.3) %

$ 210,878

$ 234,383

(10.0) % Airports 16,334

14,777

10.5 %

22,598

24,707

(8.5) % Europe-North 26,471

27,859

(5.0) %

34,217

34,833

(1.8) % Europe-South 2,285

16,542

(86.2) %

(10,781)

(5,265)

(104.8) % Other 3,136

1,831

71.3 %

3,491

2,291

52.4 % Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA 177,739

194,986

(8.8) %

260,403

290,949

(10.5) % Adjusted Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX1 (31,767)

(30,727)

3.4 %

(63,050)

(60,588)

4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1 $ 145,972

$ 164,259

(11.1) %

$ 197,353

$ 230,361

(14.3) %





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information. 2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

AFFO1:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2023 AFFO1 $ 30,564

$ (26,261) AFFO excluding movements in FX1 30,515

(27,667)





1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See " Supplemental Disclosures " section herein for more information.

Capital Expenditures:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

% Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

2023

2022



2023

2022

America $ 18,888

$ 23,674

(20.2) %

$ 35,696

$ 38,474

(7.2) % Airports 2,559

6,550

(60.9) %

7,310

9,562

(23.6) % Europe-North 4,081

5,036

(19.0) %

11,147

11,486

(3.0) % Europe-South 6,314

6,438

(1.9) %

11,365

15,061

(24.5) % Other 1,036

290

257.2 %

2,957

1,293

128.7 % Corporate 3,826

3,311

15.6 %

6,656

5,232

27.2 % Consolidated capital expenditures $ 36,704

$ 45,299

(19.0) %

$ 75,131

$ 81,108

(7.4) %

Markets and Displays:

As of June 30, 2023, we operated more than 470,000 print and digital out-of-home advertising displays in 21 countries, with the majority of our revenue generated by operations in the U.S. and Europe. As of June 30, 2023, we had presence in 80 Designated Market Areas ("DMAs") in the U.S., including 43 of the top 50 U.S. markets, and in 14 countries throughout Europe.



Number of digital

displays added

(removed), net, in

second quarter

Total number of displays as of June 30, 2023



Digital

Printed

Total America1:













Billboards2 51

1,765

34,486

36,251 Other displays3 —

584

19,193

19,777 Airports4 (104)

2,426

9,892

12,318 Europe-North 275

14,531

248,247

262,778 Europe-South5 (774)

4,421

129,771

134,192 Other 82

1,167

5,426

6,593 Total displays (470)

24,894

447,015

471,909





1 As of June 30, 2023, our America segment had presence in 27 U.S. markets. 2 Billboards includes bulletins, posters, spectaculars and wallscapes. 3 Other displays includes street furniture and transit displays. 4 As of June 30, 2023, our Airports segment had displays across nearly 200 commercial and private airports in the U.S. and the Caribbean. The decrease in Airports digital displays during the second quarter was largely due to the replacement of multi-face video walls with single video walls in certain national airports. 5 The decrease in Europe-South digital displays during the second quarter was driven by the sale of our former business in Italy.

Clear Channel International B.V.

Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the issuer of our 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the "CCIBV Senior Secured Notes"), includes the operations of our Europe-North and Europe-South segments, as well as Singapore, which, following the changes to our reporting segments in the fourth quarter of 2022, is included in "Other." The financial results of Singapore are immaterial to the results of CCIBV.

CCIBV results for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the same period of 2022 are as follows:

CCIBV revenue decreased 6.8% to $261.3 million from $280.3 million . Excluding the $0.1 million impact of movements in FX, CCIBV revenue decreased 6.9% driven by the sales of our former businesses in Switzerland and Italy , which resulted in an FX-adjusted decrease of $28 .4 million. This was partially offset by higher revenue from many of our remaining European businesses, as described in the above "Results" section of this Earnings Release. Singapore represented less than 2% of CCIBV revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

CCIBV operating income was $12.7 million compared to $15.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Liquidity and Financial Position:

Cash and Cash Equivalents:

As of June 30, 2023, we had $232.9 million of cash on our balance sheet, including $140.9 million of cash held outside the U.S. (excludes cash held by our business in Spain, which is held for sale).

(In thousands) Six months ended June 30,

2023 Net cash used for operating activities $ (54,386) Net cash provided by investing activities1 13,360 Net cash used for financing activities (18,968) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,040 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (54,954)



Cash paid for interest $ 202,664 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 6,574





1 Includes $94.4 million of proceeds, net of customary closing adjustments and cash sold, from the sales of our former businesses in Switzerland and Italy.

Debt:

During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we made $10.0 million of principal payments on our Term Loan Facility and will make additional principal payments on this debt totaling $10.0 million during the remainder of the year. Additionally, €3.75 million of principal on the state-guaranteed loan held by one of our non-guarantor European subsidiaries will become due during the second half of the year. Our next material debt maturity is in 2025 when the $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of the CCIBV Senior Secured Notes is due. However, at our option, we may redeem or repay a portion of our outstanding debt prior to maturity in accordance with the terms of our debt agreements.

We anticipate having cash interest payment obligations of $213.8 million during the remainder of 2023 and $420.7 million in 2024, assuming that we do not refinance or incur additional debt.

Please refer to Table 3 in this earnings release for additional detail regarding our outstanding debt balance.

TABLE 1 - Financial Highlights of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its Subsidiaries:







(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 637,239

$ 643,380

$ 1,182,674

$ 1,169,068 Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses1 346,560

331,325

691,410

652,527 Selling, general and administrative expenses1 113,183

118,294

231,379

227,251 Corporate expenses1 57,557

39,081

92,098

82,726 Depreciation and amortization 71,138

60,577

144,101

120,984 Impairment charges —

21,805

—

21,805 Other operating (income) expense, net2 (5,785)

1,367

(97,061)

(3,544) Operating income 54,586

70,931

120,747

67,319 Interest expense, net (105,242)

(86,594)

(207,995)

(169,392) Other income (expense), net 12,319

(26,235)

21,323

(32,234) Loss before income taxes (38,337)

(41,898)

(65,925)

(134,307) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,758

(23,419)

(6,076)

(20,739) Consolidated net loss (36,579)

(65,317)

(72,001)

(155,046) Less amount attributable to noncontrolling interest 718

347

208

486 Net loss attributable to the Company $ (37,297)

$ (65,664)

$ (72,209)

$ (155,532)





1 Excludes depreciation and amortization. 2 Other operating income, net, includes a gain of $11.2 million from sale of our former business in Italy during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and a gain of $96.4 million from the sale of our former business in Switzerland during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Weighted average common shares outstanding –

basic and diluted 482,373

475,125

480,448

472,859

TABLE 2 - Selected Balance Sheet Information:







(In thousands) June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,877

$ 286,781 Total current assets 891,770

1,120,916 Net property, plant and equipment 709,778

787,548 Total assets 4,839,734

5,086,011 Current liabilities (excluding current portion of long-term debt) 935,891

1,096,322 Long-term debt (including current portion of long-term debt) 5,590,988

5,594,017 Stockholders' deficit (3,405,361)

(3,262,806)

TABLE 3 - Total Debt:

(In thousands) June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Debt:





Term Loan Facility Due 20261 $ 1,925,000

$ 1,935,000 Revolving Credit Facility Due 20262 —

— Receivables-Based Credit Facility Due 20263 —

— Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 5.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027 1,250,000

1,250,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.75% Senior Notes Due 2028 1,000,000

1,000,000 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.5% Senior Notes Due 2029 1,050,000

1,050,000 Clear Channel International B.V. 6.625% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 375,000

375,000 Other debt4 37,118

36,798 Original issue discount (4,883)

(5,596) Long-term debt fees (41,247)

(47,185) Total debt5 5,590,988

5,594,017 Less: Cash and cash equivalents6 (233,170)

(287,350) Net debt $ 5,357,818

$ 5,306,667





1 The term loans under the Term Loan Facility amortize in equal quarterly installments in an aggregate annual amount equal to 1.00% of the original principal amount of such term loans, with the balance being payable on August 23, 2026. 2 In June 2023, the Senior Secured Credit Agreement was amended, extending the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility to August 2026 and reducing the aggregate revolving credit commitments of the Revolving Credit Facility to $150.0 million. The full $150.0 million will be available through August 23, 2024, and $115.8 million will be available through August 23, 2026. As of June 30, 2023, we had $43.2 million of letters of credit outstanding and $106.8 million of excess availability under the Revolving Credit Facility. 3 In June 2023, the Receivables-Based Credit Agreement was amended, extending its maturity to August 2026 and increasing its aggregate revolving credit commitments to $175.0 million. (The borrowing limit of the Receivables-Based Credit Facility is equal to the lesser of $175.0 million and the borrowing base, which is calculated based on our accounts receivable balance each period in accordance with our Receivables-Based Credit Agreement.) As of June 30, 2023, we had $43.1 million of letters of credit outstanding and $116.2 million of excess availability under the Receivables-Based Credit Facility. 4 Other debt includes finance leases and a state-guaranteed loan of €30.0 million, or approximately $32.7 million at current exchange rates. 5 The current portion of total debt was $29.1 million and $25.2 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 6 Includes cash and cash equivalents held for sale as of the respective balance sheet date, including cash and cash equivalents of our business in Spain at June 30, 2023 and cash and cash equivalents of our former business in Switzerland at December 31, 2022.

Supplemental Disclosures:

Reportable Segments and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

The Company has four reportable segments, which it believes best reflect how the Company is currently managed: America, which consists of the Company's U.S. operations excluding airports; Airports, which includes revenue from U.S. and Caribbean airports; Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe; and Europe-South, which consists of operations in France and Spain, and prior to their sales on March 31, 2023 and May 31, 2023, respectively, Switzerland and Italy. The Company's remaining operations in Latin America and Singapore are disclosed as "Other."

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is the profitability metric reported to the Company's chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocation of resources to, and assessing performance of, each reportable segment. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as Revenue less Direct operating expenses and SG&A expenses, excluding restructuring and other costs. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs and other special costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate expenses, Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"). The Company presents this information because the Company believes these non-GAAP measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance as compared to other out-of-home advertisers, and these metrics are widely used by such companies in practice. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.

The Company defines, and uses, these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss), plus: income tax expense (benefit); all non-operating expenses (income), including other expense (income) and interest expense, net; other operating expense (income), net; depreciation, amortization and impairment charges; share-based compensation expense included within corporate expenses; and restructuring and other costs included within operating expenses. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs and other special costs.



The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the primary measures for the planning and forecasting of future periods, as well as for measuring performance for compensation of Company executives and other members of Company management. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by Company management and helps improve investors' ability to understand the Company's operating performance, making it easier to compare the Company's results with other companies that have different capital structures or tax rates. In addition, the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and peers in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry.





As part of the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measure of "Adjusted Corporate expenses," which the Company defines as corporate expenses excluding share-based compensation expense and restructuring and other costs.





The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") definition of FFO, which is consolidated net income (loss) before: depreciation, amortization and impairment of real estate; gains or losses from the disposition of real estate; and adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interest. The Company defines AFFO as FFO before: maintenance capital expenditures; straight-line rent effects; depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-real estate; amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts; share-based compensation expense; deferred taxes; restructuring and other costs; transaction costs; foreign exchange transaction gain or loss; non-service related pension costs or benefits; and other items, including adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interest and nonrecurring infrequent or unusual gains or losses.



The Company is not a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"). However, the Company competes directly with REITs that present the non-GAAP measures of FFO and AFFO and, accordingly, believes that presenting such measures will be helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operations with the same terms used by the Company's direct competitors. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by Nareit. Nareit does not restrict presentation of non-GAAP measures traditionally presented by REITs by entities that are not REITs. In addition, the Company believes FFO and AFFO are already among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and competitors in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry. The Company does not use, and you should not use, FFO and AFFO as an indication of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs or pay dividends or make other distributions. Because the Company is not a REIT, the Company does not have an obligation to pay dividends or make distributions to stockholders and does not intend to pay dividends for the foreseeable future. Moreover, the presentation of these measures should not be construed as an indication that the Company is currently in a position to convert into a REIT.

A significant portion of the Company's advertising operations is conducted in foreign markets, principally Europe, and Company management reviews the results from its foreign operations on a constant dollar basis. The Company presents the GAAP measures of revenue, direct operating and SG&A expenses, corporate expenses and Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate expenses, FFO and AFFO, excluding movements in foreign exchange rates because Company management believes that viewing certain financial results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates facilitates period-to-period comparisons of business performance and provides useful information to investors. These measures, which exclude the effects of foreign exchange rates, are calculated by converting the current period's amounts in local currency to U.S. dollars using average monthly foreign exchange rates for the same period of the prior year.

Since these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as an indicator of operating performance or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and AFFO, the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. See reconciliations of consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, corporate expenses to Adjusted Corporate expenses and consolidated net loss to FFO and AFFO in the tables set forth below. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.clearchannel.com.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Consolidated net loss $ (36,579)

$ (65,317)

$ (72,001)

$ (155,046) Adjustments:













Income tax (benefit) expense (1,758)

23,419

6,076

20,739 Other (income) expense, net (12,319)

26,235

(21,323)

32,234 Interest expense, net 105,242

86,594

207,995

169,392 Other operating (income) expense, net (5,785)

1,367

(97,061)

(3,544) Impairment charges —

21,805

—

21,805 Depreciation and amortization 71,138

60,577

144,101

120,984 Share-based compensation 6,179

6,876

10,303

11,590 Restructuring and other costs 20,164

2,703

20,670

12,207 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146,282

$ 164,259

$ 198,760

$ 230,361

Reconciliation of Corporate Expenses to Adjusted Corporate Expenses



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Corporate expenses $ (57,557)

$ (39,081)

$ (92,098)

$ (82,726) Share-based compensation 6,179

6,876

10,303

11,590 Restructuring and other costs 19,700

1,478

19,645

10,548 Adjusted Corporate expenses $ (31,678)

$ (30,727)

$ (62,150)

$ (60,588)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss to FFO and AFFO



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2023 Consolidated net loss $ (36,579)

$ (72,001) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 62,880

127,634 Net gain on disposition of real estate (excludes condemnation proceeds)1 (10,248)

(104,479) Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest (1,301)

(1,172) Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 14,752

$ (50,018) Capital expenditures–maintenance (14,684)

(25,041) Straight-line rent effect 1,580

2,915 Depreciation and amortization of non-real estate 8,258

16,467 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 2,907

5,794 Share-based compensation 6,179

10,303 Deferred taxes (4,001)

1,411 Restructuring and other costs 20,164

20,670 Transaction costs 6,024

10,312 Foreign exchange transaction gain (12,547)

(21,684) Other items 1,932

2,610 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $ 30,564

$ (26,261)





1 Net gain on disposition of real estate includes a gain of $11.2 million from sale of our former business in Italy during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and a gain of $96.4 million from the sale of our former business in Switzerland during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss Guidance1 to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance1



Full Year of 2023 (in millions) Low

High Consolidated net loss $ (98)

$ (73) Adjustments:





Income tax expense 6

6 Other income, net (23)

(25) Interest expense, net 418

425 Other operating income, net (98)

(98) Depreciation and amortization 267

267 Share-based compensation 19

19 Restructuring and other costs 31

31 Adjusted EBITDA $ 522

$ 552





1 Guidance excludes movements in FX

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss Guidance1 to FFO and AFFO Guidance1



Full Year of 2023 (in millions) Low

High Consolidated net loss $ (98)

$ (73) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 233

233 Net gain on disposition of real estate (excludes condemnation proceeds)2 (110)

(110) Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interest (3)

(3) Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 22

$ 47 Capital expenditures–maintenance (48)

(51) Straight-line rent effect 5

5 Depreciation and amortization of non-real estate 34

34 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 12

12 Share-based compensation 19

19 Deferred taxes (6)

(6) Restructuring and other costs 31

31 Foreign exchange transaction gain (23)

(25) Other items 16

16 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $ 62

$ 82





1 Guidance excludes movements in FX. 2 Includes gains of $96.4 million and $11.2 million from the sales of our former businesses in Switzerland and Italy, respectively.

