VIRTUAL DINING CONCEPTS® SUES MRBEAST FOR FAILING TO HONOR HIS CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS AND TORTIOUS INTERFERENCE DAMAGES ALLEGED TO EXCEED $100M

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC and Celebrity Virtual Dining, LLC (collectively, "VDC") sued Jimmy Donaldson a/k/a "MrBeast" and Beast Investments, LLC ("BI") in the Supreme Court of the State of New York for the County of New York. Mr. Donaldson, BI and VDC are parties to certain agreements underlying "MrBeast Burger," a widely popular and highly-successful virtual dining restaurant brand. In the Complaint, VDC states that the case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter and that he can renege on his contractual obligations without consequence: "He is mistaken."

Virtual Dining Concepts Logo (PRNewswire)

While Mr. Donaldson's conduct is subject to further investigation, the Complaint presently includes eight causes of action arising from Mr. Donaldson's and BI's numerous stated breaches of the parties' agreements and intentional tortious interference with the business dealings of MrBeast Burger and VDC. VDC alleges that Mr. Donaldson's and BI's actions have materially damaged the reputation of MrBeast Burger and VDC, turned away customers, and shattered hard-won relationships with vendors and suppliers, damaging the bottom lines of hundreds of restaurants across the country and around the world, and causing damages to VDC that, according to VDC's evidence and Mr. Donaldson's own estimations, are in the nine-figure range.

On July 31, 2023, Mr. Donaldson and BI sued affiliates VDC and Virtual Concepts Holdings, Inc. in the Southern District of New York, but VDC expects to move to dismiss that case in the near future for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

VDC looks forward to holding Mr. Donaldson and BI accountable for their actions. In the meantime, it is business as usual for MrBeast Burger and VDC to the greatest extent possible, and VDC looks forward to serving many more satisfied customers and continuing to help the restaurant industry.

VDC is represented by Richard A. Edlin and Mathew S. Rosengart of the Greenberg Traurig law firm.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtual Dining Concepts