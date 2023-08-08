BRENTWOOD HOME LAUNCHES EPIC SALE FOR LABOR DAY

In celebration of Labor Day, luxury mattress brand offers 10% off everything, including mattresses, pillows, bedding, yoga, and kids products.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss this unbelievable Brentwood Home sale. In honor of Labor Day, the Los Angeles-based maker of innovative, California-inspired sleep products is offering 10% off its entire site, including its top-rated mattresses, bedding, pillows, yoga, and kids products.

Until September 5, customers can save 10% on Brentwood Home's affordable, luxury mattresses — made with GOLS-certified organic latex or memory foam and plant-based BioFoam® — including the #1 best-selling Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress, as well as the Cypress Memory Foam Mattress, Crystal Cove Mattress, Hybrid Latex Mattress, and Juniper Kids Mattress, using code LABORDAY at BrentwoodHome.com .

The same code allows shoppers to save up to $250 on customizable adjustable bases, including its standard and pro versions, that seamlessly glide into preset comfort positions to provide relaxing, tension-relieving support.

That's not all. The code also works for 10% off ultra-soft GOTS-certified organic (CU861640) cotton sheets, charcoal-infused memory foam pillows, certified vegan yoga cushions, orthopedic dog beds, and non-toxic kids products, including the Eco Kids Play Couch, mat, and chair — all made with recycled materials.

Brentwood Home will also donate 1% of proceeds from the Crystal Cove line to support SeaTrees by Sustainable Surf , a nonprofit making ocean conservation accessible to all through their community-based projects dedicated to planting and protecting blue-carbon coastal ecosystems.

