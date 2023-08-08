Lucid Announces Final Production Specifications for the Lucid Air Sapphire: The World's First Luxury Electric Super-Sports Sedan

The Lucid Air Sapphire is the world's first fully electric luxury super-sports sedan, achieving 0-60 mph in 1.89 seconds, 0-100 mph in 3.84 seconds, and the quarter mile in 8.95 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph.

Lucid's new halo car features three motors, four driving modes, carbon-ceramic brakes, a special aerodynamic package, sport seats, track-tuned suspension, and more.

Air Sapphire delivers both 1,234 hp and an EPA-estimated range of 427 miles on a single charge, as well as efficiency of 3.61 mi/kWh, representing an extraordinary fusion of capabilities.

Production of Air Sapphire begins in September, with deliveries to follow soon after.

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today unveiled the final production specs for the highly anticipated Lucid Air Sapphire. As the ultimate fusion of leading-edge technology, refined design, and on-road versatility, the Air Sapphire elevates electric performance to new heights — marking a monumental step forward in automotive innovation.

Lucid Air Sapphire is the ultimate fusion of leading-edge technology, refined design, and on-road versatility, elevating electric performance to new heights with a a three-motor powertrain, all developed and manufactured in-house, by Lucid. Thanks to the enhanced power delivery provided by the twin rear-drive unit, which produces a total of 1,234 hp and 1,430 lb-ft of torque, the Sapphire can travel 0 to 60 mph in just 1.89 seconds and run a quarter mile in 8.95 seconds at 158 mph. (PRNewswire)

"With the release of the Lucid Air Sapphire, we are witnessing an unprecedented moment in time. The technology that underpins Sapphire enables an unsurpassed blend of performance, agility, and versatility," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "The result is an extreme performance car that offers delightful responsiveness and everyday practicality. With the Lucid Air Sapphire, we have once again raised the bar and increased the gap between Lucid and its competitors, creating the world's most well-rounded and versatile high-performance EV."

Game-Changing Electric Performance

With a range that defies expectations, the Lucid Air Sapphire achieves an EPA-estimated 427 miles on a single charge, setting the standard for performance EV capabilities. It houses a three-motor powertrain, all developed and manufactured in-house, which produces a total of 1,234 hp and 1,430 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to the enhanced power delivery provided by the twin rear-drive unit, the Sapphire can travel 0 to 60 mph in just 1.89 seconds and run a quarter mile in 8.95 seconds at 158 mph.

The Sapphire will be priced at $249,000 fully equipped before tax, title, registration, and other fees in the United States. Information about availability for markets outside of North America will be communicated in the future.

Sapphire Design: California Inspiration, Futuristic Sophistication

The Lucid Air Sapphire, like all Air models, seamlessly marries form and function to transform the luxury sedan into an automotive masterpiece. Changes specific to Sapphire include an exterior that is optimized for both downforce and efficiency at high speeds, as well as an exclusive Sapphire Blue exterior paint combined with Lucid's Stealth Look trim. The Aero Sapphire wheels wear specially designed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, offering enhanced performance and increased efficiency, complemented by removable carbon-fiber aero disk wheel covers.

"The Lucid Air Sapphire stands as a remarkable brand halo for Lucid, representing a fantastic example of what our team can accomplish when we combine technology, design, and performance into an unparalleled package," said Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Design and Brand, Lucid Group. "The design of the Lucid Air Sapphire showcases our commitment to automotive aesthetics while delivering a driving experience like no other. It is a testament to our dedication to crafting vehicles that not only perform exceptionally and are exhilarating to drive, but also inspire awe at first sight."

The cabin of the Lucid Air Sapphire extends the purposeful beauty of the exterior with a new interior theme called Sapphire Mojave. The stylish sports seats, designed exclusively for the Sapphire, cradle passengers with considerable support, while maintaining comfort with heating, cooling, and massage functionality.

A Technological Marvel with Leading-Edge Features

The Air Sapphire introduces two specially configured modes and additional performance settings to provide a unique experience behind the wheel. Presenting a lineup of four drive modes, Smooth, Swift, Sapphire, and Track, each mode is optimized for various conditions and styles, influencing the character of the car and behavior of suspension, steering, brakes, torque vectoring, peak power and torque, and thermal controls.

Smooth mode configures the vehicle for comfortable, effortless, highly efficient driving. Moving to Swift mode, which is designed for spirited road driving, maintains comfort while providing a distinctly sporty edge. Sapphire mode ups the ante considerably, combining unmatched power and torque with incredible reflexes and agility, for the ultimate on-road driving experience. Track mode, developed solely for use on racetracks, features three additional sub-modes, Dragstrip, Hot Lap, and Endurance, to further tune and condition the powertrain and battery for optimum performance.

Air Sapphire's powertrain layout, focus on performance, and new features and drive modes position it as distinct in the Air lineup. This future classic provides a luxury experience to the discerning driver while offering an unparalleled experience on the racetrack, resulting in the perfect blend of sophistication and versatility.

Air Sapphire standard equipment includes:

New twin rear-drive unit that works in tandem with the single motor front-drive unit

Retuned front and rear springs, bushings, anti-roll bars, and steering software

Unique adaptive damper control software and tuning for ABS, stability control, brake booster, and electronic power steering (EPS)

Torque vectoring control algorithms and traction control developed in-house

Revised front and rear suspension geometry to provide heightened steering response

New carbon ceramic brakes: Front 420mm rotors with 10-piston calipers, rear 390mm rotors with 4-piston calipers

Bespoke Aero Sapphire wheels, with diameters of 20 inches in the front and 21 inches in the rear, paired with co-developed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires with a special Sapphire-specific compound

Removable carbon fiber aero wheel covers with center lock nut

Aluminum roof introduced to reduce total vehicle weight and lower the center of gravity

Heated and ventilated front sports seats with additional bolster support that retain massage functionality

Soft-close doors, power opening/closing trunk and frunk

Ultra-fast 900V+ charging system

Unique Sapphire-themed on-screen display presenting a lineup of four drive modes – Smooth, Swift, Sapphire, and Track – each influencing the character of the car and behavior of suspension, steering, brakes, torque vectoring, peak power and torque, and thermal controls.

Elegant and intuitive Lucid UX with 34-inch floating Glass Cockpit

Extensive over-the-air software update capability

DreamDrive Pro, Lucid's advanced driver assistance system, with 30+ features and future-ready hardware including the first automotive LIDAR in North America

21-speaker Surreal Sound Pro immersive audio system with Dolby Atmos compatibility

Lucid's unparalleled technological prowess is showcased in the remarkable execution of the Sapphire, a testament to the company's engineering excellence and an exciting milestone in the company's journey towards a more sustainable world. The Sapphire's outstanding performance serves as a compelling proof point, captivating the interest of numerous industry stakeholders seeking to license Lucid's state-of-the-art technology. This includes the recent announcement of Lucid's long-term strategic technology partnership with luxury automaker Aston Martin, which is centered around Lucid's ultra-high performance twin motor drive unit, renowned battery technology, and revolutionary Wunderbox.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

