Pixelworks Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Mobile Revenue Increased 109% Sequentially, Reaching a Record 50% of Total Revenue

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Total revenue increased 37% sequentially, driven by triple-digit growth in sales of mobile visual processors to tier-one mobile OEM customers in support of previously and soon to be launched smartphone models

Formally launched new IRX Gaming Experience brand and certification program for the mobile gaming ecosystem, representing a combination of Pixelworks' visual processor solutions and in-depth game tuning services to facilitate outstanding visual performance for top mobile games and smartphones

Xiaomi, in collaboration with MediaTek and Pixelworks Shanghai, pre-announced the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone, incorporating Pixelworks' X7 visual processor and newly launched IRX Gaming Experience device certification

OPPO affiliate OnePlus previewed the scheduled launch of its OnePlus Ace2 Pro flagship smartphone, featuring simultaneous super frame rate and super-resolution functionality enabled by Pixelworks' X7 visual processor

Announced incorporation of Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK in Nuverse's latest release of the popular mobile game, Crystal of Atlan (CoA) , enabling exceptionally smooth 120fps gameplay with low power consumption

Retained CITIC Securities, a leading investment bank in China , and formally began the required tutoring process in support of the planned future listing of Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary on the STAR exchange

"The sequential growth in the quarter was primarily driven by increased shipments of our mobile ICs, which contributed to mobile revenue more than doubling and reaching a record 50% of total revenue," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Our results also reflected the expected initial rebound from the low point in the cycle and the end of the smartphone inventory correction for Pixelworks.

"Also in the second quarter, we began ramping shipments to fulfill initial production orders from our fourth tier-one mobile customer, which is scheduled to officially launch its first model incorporating Pixelworks' visual processing solutions later this month. Additionally, we continue to make headway on building-out a collaborative ecosystem around mobile gaming, as highlighted by the recent launch of Pixelworks' IRX Gaming Experience brand. This new IRX branding and certification program represents an expansion of our ongoing mobile ecosystem initiatives and is specifically aimed at delivering higher consistency, quality and consumer awareness for Pixelworks as well as our content and OEM partners.

"Despite the generally subdued recovery of end market demand specifically in China, we remain optimistic about Pixelworks' positioning and expanding prospects for the second half of the year. Specific to the third quarter, we are guiding for solid sequential top-line growth as the projector market continues to gradually recover and we further ramp mobile shipments in support of a healthy pipeline of design-ins on customers' next-gen programs."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $13.6 million, compared to $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $19.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential increase in revenue was driven by strong growth in Pixelworks' mobile business, while the year-over-year decline primarily reflected lower revenue contribution from the Company's home and enterprise business due to an inventory correction in the projector market as well as the previously implemented end-of-life of products sold into the video delivery market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 40.3%, compared to 43.8% in the first quarter of 2023 and 49.0% in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 GAAP operating expenses were $12.0 million, compared to $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $14.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2023 gross profit margin was 40.5%, compared to 44.1% in the first quarter of 2023 and 49.3% in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses were $10.7 million, compared to $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, or ($0.11) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million, or ($0.17) per share, in the first quarter of 2023, and a GAAP net loss of $5.0 million, or ($0.09) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc." as "net loss".

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $4.8 million, or ($0.09) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $8.2 million, or ($0.15) per share, in the first quarter of 2023, and a non-GAAP net loss of $3.3 million, or ($0.06) per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 was a negative $4.0 million, compared to a negative $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and a negative $2.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2023 were $54.5 million, compared to $62.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 and $49.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the third quarter of 2023, will be discussed as part of the scheduled conference call.

Conference Call Information

Pixelworks will host a conference call today, August 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following registration form to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. Additionally, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible via the investors section of Pixelworks' website at www.pixelworks.com .

[Financial Tables Follow]

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, net $ 13,605 $ 9,966 $ 19,078 $ 23,571 $ 35,706 Cost of revenue (1) 8,121 5,599 9,730 13,720 17,595 Gross profit 5,484 4,367 9,348 9,851 18,111 Operating expenses:









Research and development (2) 6,507 8,666 8,521 15,173 15,681 Selling, general and administrative (3) 5,468 6,072 6,024 11,540 11,508 Total operating expenses 11,975 14,738 14,545 26,713 27,189 Loss from operations (6,491) (10,371) (5,197) (16,862) (9,078) Interest income and other, net 473 671 101 1,144 263 Loss before income taxes (6,018) (9,700) (5,096) (15,718) (8,815) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 126 34 (88) 160 315 Net loss (6,144) (9,734) (5,008) (15,878) (9,130) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest 107 338 — 445 (470) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (6,037) $ (9,396) $ (5,008) $ (15,433) $ (9,600) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.11) $ (0.17) $ (0.09) $ (0.28) $ (0.18) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 55,917 55,720 54,120 55,666 53,901 ——————









(1) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 22 24 59 46 67 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 72 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 527 491 647 1,018 1,230 (3) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 710 651 989 1,361 1,447 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 18













PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit









GAAP gross profit $ 5,484 $ 4,367 $ 9,348 $ 9,851 $ 18,111 Stock-based compensation 22 24 59 46 67 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 72 Total reconciling items included in gross profit 22 24 59 46 139 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,506 $ 4,391 $ 9,407 $ 9,897 $ 18,250 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 40.5 % 44.1 % 49.3 % 42.0 % 51.1 %











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses









GAAP operating expenses $ 11,975 $ 14,738 $ 14,545 $ 26,713 $ 27,189 Reconciling item included in research and development:









Stock-based compensation 527 491 647 1,018 1,230 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:









Stock-based compensation 710 651 989 1,361 1,447 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 18 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,237 1,142 1,636 2,379 2,695 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 10,738 $ 13,596 $ 12,909 $ 24,334 $ 24,494











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (6,037) $ (9,396) $ (5,008) $ (15,433) $ (9,600) Reconciling items included in gross profit 22 24 59 46 139 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,237 1,142 1,636 2,379 2,695 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — (1) — (4) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (4,778) $ (8,230) $ (3,314) $ (13,008) $ (6,770)











Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.15) $ (0.06) $ (0.23) $ (0.13)











Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 55,917 55,720 54,120 55,666 53,901













*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022





Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share





Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.









































GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.



$ (0.11)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.18) Reconciling items included in gross profit



0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00 Reconciling items included in operating expenses



0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.05

0.05 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.



$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.13)













































*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin



















GAAP gross profit margin

40.3 %

43.8 %

49.0 %

41.8 %

50.7 % Stock-based compensation

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.3 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

— %

— %

— %

— %

0.2 % Total reconciling items included in gross profit

0.2 %

0.2 %

0.3 %

0.2 %

0.4 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin

40.5 %

44.1 %

49.3 %

42.0 %

51.1 %























*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and adjusted EBITDA









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (6,037) $ (9,396) $ (5,008) $ (15,433) $ (9,600) Stock-based compensation 1,259 1,166 1,695 2,425 2,744 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — (1) — (4) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 90 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (4,778) $ (8,230) $ (3,314) $ (13,008) $ (6,770)











EBITDA adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization $ 1,077 $ 1,081 $ 1,126 $ 2,158 $ 2,166 Non-GAAP interest income and other, net (473) (671) (101) (1,144) (263) Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes 126 34 (87) 160 319 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,048) $ (7,786) $ (2,376) $ (11,834) $ (4,548)













*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,477 $ 56,821 Accounts receivable, net 7,422 10,047 Inventories 5,530 1,760 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,693 3,745 Total current assets 70,122 72,373 Property and equipment, net 7,191 4,632 Operating lease right of use assets 5,640 3,331 Other assets, net 2,683 3,580 Goodwill 18,407 18,407 Total assets $ 104,043 $ 102,323 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 1,431 $ 3,143 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 9,018 8,849 Current portion of income taxes payable 431 519 Total current liabilities 10,880 12,511 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion 1,883 1,005 Deposit liability 13,214 13,537 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,588 2,148 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 929 872 Total liabilities 30,494 30,073 Redeemable non-controlling interest 27,708 28,919 Total Pixelworks, Inc. shareholders' equity 21,590 32,422 Non-controlling interest 24,251 10,909 Total shareholders' equity 45,841 43,331 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 104,043 $ 102,323







