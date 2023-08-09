Kaon Interactive Recognized as Premier Customer Experience Platform in Aragon Research Globe Report

MAYNARD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive , a leading provider of B2B interactive sales and marketing software applications, has been featured in Aragon Research's annual Aragon Research Globe looking at the top customer experience platforms.

"CEOs are looking at CX as a way to emerge from economic uncertainty positioned for growth," said CMO Dana Drissel of Kaon Interactive. "Adversity and budget scrutiny have forced marketers to rebalance budgets and invest in solutions that drive performance and profitability while orchestrating customer journeys to drive omnichannel experiences. We are proud to be recognized by Aragon Research as a company that can achieve these outcomes, helping B2B leaders gain a competitive edge."

This year's Aragon Research Globe looked at 17 customer experience platforms focused on creating dynamic customer journeys and immersive digital interaction. Aragon noted that Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications "simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, to turn prospects into customers."

Through its platform, Kaon empowers B2B organizations with immersive 3D digital experiences that consistently engage and educate buyers, resulting in improved sales effectiveness and customer engagement.

Kaon's interactive applications include immersive storytelling, value calculators, 3D product tours, spatial configuration tools, persona-based messaging, AR, VR, and more to help companies articulate their competitive differentiation. In June 2023, Kaon announced the addition of an AI-based recommendation engine to its platform to amplify buyer personalization.

Aragon observed, "CEOs are looking to digital platforms as their go-to-market strategy to stay competitive. Kaon helps transform self-serve buying experiences and gives sellers a consistent way to communicate their differentiated value. This makes Kaon one to watch."

