NPMA Launches New Video Series as a Cautionary Reminder of Stinging Insect Dangers

Project seeks to educate the public about various stinging insect species found in the U.S.

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beware of stingers! The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) unveiled its latest video project, Do Not Disturb, to show consumers just how easy it is to accidentally disturb stinging or biting insects.

Wasps, yellowjackets, and hornets are a common nuisance at cookouts in late summer and early autumn as populations are at their peak, actively searching for food to fuel their large nests. This three-episode video project is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they're left wondering how these pests may react when an outside force disrupts their nest.

"Every year, 500,000 Americans visit the Emergency Room due to injuries related to stinging insects," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, board-certified entomologist and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at NPMA. "Do Not Disturb was created to show that insect bites and stings can be more than just a nuisance. These pests can swarm an individual and cause serious health effects, so we want to ensure the public is well-equipped to avoid them at all costs."

NPMA's expert entomologists are sharing some pointers for dealing with stinging insects this summer and fall season:

Seal cracks and crevices in buildings, keep windows and doors screened, and regularly examine the exterior of your home for signs of infestation.

Closely inspect overhangs, shrubs, trees, decks, and sheds. If you find a nest, do not attempt to remove it on your own.

When gathering outdoors, deter stinging insects by covering food and drinks and storing garbage in sealed containers.

Refrain from wearing perfume, scented lotion, and other fragrant products that attract pests.

Avoid swatting yellowjackets, hornets, and wasps that are bothering you and instead, slowly walk away from the area.

"Taking these extra precautions will help keep you and your family safe from stings," said Fredericks. If stinging or biting insects are present on your property, be sure to work with a qualified pest control professional to determine the safest way to remove the threat.

Be sure to catch all the action by tuning in on DoNotDisturb.pestworld.org or by following along via @PestWorld social media channels. For more information on stinging and biting insects, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube.

