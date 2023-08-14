Patriot Environmental is pleased to welcome Ryan Bunch to its team as our new VP of Operations.

ODESSA, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Before joining Patriot Environmental, Ryan worked at Environmental Specialties International. ESI is the largest contracted installer of geosynthetic lining materials in the United States. In 2019 ESI acquired Patriot Environmental, and since then the two companies, while operating independently, have worked together. They have had the benefit of learning from each other and adopting best practices. The result has been nothing less than remarkable, with both companies working diligently to give their respective customers the best quality installations and customer service in the industry. While working at ESI Ryan managed large scale multiyear projects in the Coal Ash and Mining industries. In the past 4 years he has overseen the installation of over 90 million sq ft of geosynthetic material. Ryan started his career at Southern Company, where he worked for 14 years. During his time there, Ryan worked in the company's engineering & construction services department managing contracts and the construction of capital projects for the company's generation facilities. Ryan has extensive experience managing capital projects involving ash pond closures, dry ash landfill closures, and power generating facility assets.

"Ryan brings a different skillset. I've had the pleasure to collaborate with him over the last few years on different things, so when the time came to bring in a true-blue operations guy, he was my first choice. Ryan is going to be pivotal to our continued growth over the next few years. I'm excited to see a new approach and perspective to how we operate, and even better service our valued customers."- Cody Smithson, President of Patriot Environmental. Ryan and his family have relocated to Shawnee, Oklahoma to join our staff at our corporate office in Meeker, Oklahoma. We are very excited to Welcome Ryan, Olivia, and Aiden to the Patriot family.

About Patriot Environmental, LLC

With offices in Meeker, Oklahoma and Odessa, Texas, Patriot Environmental is a specialty contractor primarily serving the oil and gas, and solid waste industries in the US. The company provides and installs geosynthetic materials, remote monitoring, drone scans, aeration, erosion control materials, polyurea spray lining, and secondary metal containment systems for a variety of applications. Patriot Environmental is an industry leader for the supply and installation of geosynthetic materials used to line pits and impoundments (frac waste, freshwater and produced water). For more information, visit https://peliners.com/

