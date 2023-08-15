SkillCycle Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of the Top 12% Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

The learning company, SkillCycle, thrived in a challenging economic environment by helping their customers and learners thrive through change.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillCycle , a learning company focused on helping customers and learners thrive through change, was honored today as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies in America. The yearly list highlights organizations nationwide in any industry that demonstrate growth and competence in their markets.

The news comes as SkillCycle prepares to unveil new packages and services on the platform dedicated to helping HR leaders navigate change and develop their employees through personalized upskilling and coaching, goal-setting and tracking, and driving organizational outcomes in revenue and performance.

"Being listed in the Inc. 5000 is a culmination of the hard work of everyone at SkillCycle and the visionaries we work with daily to bring our new approach to learning and development to companies everywhere. It's become a cliche to say that change is the nature of work these days, but it's so true, and we always hear it from our coaches, employees, and customers. That's why our platform is so focused on helping our customers manage change and thrive through it — no matter what kind of challenges they face."

As change continues to grab headlines from economic to ecological forecasts, SkillCycle's platform is uniquely positioned to continue its growth into next year. By attracting HR leaders who want to harness the power of change for their benefit, SkillCyle is poised to change how we think about employee learning, development, and performance.

About Inc. 5000

The list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

About SkillCycle

SkillCycle is a learning company simplifying how organizations manage change, develop and upskill talent, and drive organizational outcomes like revenue growth and performance. The SkillCycle platform personalizes individual learning paths to align goals and enables 1:1 coaching through a one-of-a-kind process. SkilCycle customers are visionary HR leaders who use fewer software solutions, provide employees with a tool they love to use, and have more time to focus on strategic initiatives. To learn more about SkillCycle, please visit www.skillcycle.com

