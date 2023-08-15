Vital Contingent Planning LLC Ranks No. 28 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

-With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 10,718 Percent, Vital Contingent Planning LLC Ranks No. 28 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Vital Contingent Planning LLC (VCP) ranks No. 28 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. VCP also ranked No. 1 in New Jersey and No. 3 in the New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania region. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, as well as many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

VCP Ranks No. 28 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List. Company's growth to fuel ambitious expansion in healthcare services.

"Being recognized in the Inc. 5000 list is an immense honor for us," said Atif Chauhdry, CEO of Vital Contingent Planning. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of our entire team, including our traveling contract staff. We are proud to have our staffing brand, VCP Staff, at the forefront of this success. Our inclusion in this prestigious list showcases the value of our approach and the solutions we bring to our clients nationwide. Furthermore, our growth and this recognition will help to fuel the next phase of the company's ambitious offerings within healthcare services."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"Our success lies in our unique approach to labor relations consulting services, contingency planning and healthcare staffing, coupled with our unwavering commitment of transparency to our clients," said Diana Palacio, Vice President of Business Development. "We source the right talent for the right position for our clients. Our team is proud to be a part of this journey, and we look forward to many more years of growth and success."

Since its inception, VCP has executed on its core mission of specialized labor relations consulting and contingency planning paired with the rapid deployment healthcare staff, ensuring clients have the talent they need to manage both planned and unexpected changes in their business operations. The company's staffing brand, VCP Staff, has gained a strong reputation for connecting healthcare clients with qualified and experienced healthcare staff.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Vital Contingent Planning LLC

Vital Contingent Planning LLC (VCP) specializes in providing labor relations consulting and contingency planning. Through its staffing brand, VCP Staff, the company rapidly deploys qualified and credentialed crisis and travel healthcare staff to acute, sub-acute and long-term care facilities in the United States. VCP's contingency planning strategies are designed to mitigate risks and maintain operations in the face of crises. The company believes in long term client relationships, which are built on transparency, integrity, and deep industry knowledge. VCP is accredited by the Joint Commission and has earned the Joint Commission's gold seal of approval. VCP is also certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (NMSDC).

