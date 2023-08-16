Blues Expands Global IoT Connectivity Solutions in EMEA

Extending offerings in the UK, Netherlands, Germany and beyond will support IoT possibilities from manufacturing to clean tech

MANCHESTER, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blues, a leader in connected Internet of Things (IoT) technology enabling data-driven solutions, announced today that it has expanded business operations across EMEA with a focus on the UK, Netherlands and Germany. Blues' expansion will provide wireless smart device infrastructure to leaders in manufacturing, clean tech, electric vehicle charging and other crucial industries improving our global community.

Blues' reliable and innovative connectivity solutions deliver IoT-driven data intelligence for businesses so they can tackle global challenges around clean energy or better inform manufacturing practices. By utilizing the global cellular network, organizations can quickly and securely connect IoT devices to the cloud using Blues' flagship products, Notecard and Notehub, eliminating connectivity challenges, cybersecurity concerns and the need for expensive infrastructure.

"Our expansion in EMEA will increase global access to our IoT connectivity solutions, solving real-world problems and giving businesses a new set of tools to make operations more efficient," says Jim Hassman, Blues President and CRO. "European companies are leading the charge in clean tech, electric vehicle charging, manufacturing and other industries impacting our daily lives and the planet we share. But lack of reliable access to IoT data and the inability to securely connect devices to the cloud have hindered progress. With Blues' offerings, these innovators can now empower intelligent operations and data-driven solutions around the globe."

Blues makes IoT solutions and data analytics easy to implement and possible for all with visibility and security at every level. With Notecard and Notehub, organizations can connect their physical products to the cloud at scale with a plug-and-play solution, adapting to any system or device architecture. Blues' product includes cellular connection, offers consumption-based pricing and requires no carrier contract or subscription fees.

With easy-to-implement features, Blues' devices provide IoT connectivity solutions for all industries with uses including remote industrial, electric vehicle, healthcare data and air quality monitoring control.

About Blues

We believe every individual has the power to make a positive impact. Our mission: to empower innovation by making connectivity easy – for organizations of all sizes, their customers, and the environment.

Blues helps businesses and governments worldwide confidently create reliable and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver measurable value using IoT-driven data intelligence. With Blues, customers can easily send and receive information to and from any device, anywhere, and at any time, improving business operations while reducing costs. Blues flagship products, Notecard and Notehub, solve the biggest challenges associated with IoT connectivity, making it easy to securely cloud-connect any physical product.

More than 900 organizations worldwide, from non-profits to startups to enterprises, use Blues integrated hardware, software and cloud service IoT technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new revenue streams. Follow Blues X (previously Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

