Thrust Capital Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Dishon Limited to Propel Aerospace Manufacturer's Expansion

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thrust Capital Partners (TCP), a Canadian private equity firm dedicated to the aerospace industry, is pleased to announce that it has entered a partnership with Dishon Limited, a leading Ontario-based manufacturer of complex machined components and assemblies, primarily serving the aviation, space and satellite sectors. This transaction marks the first platform acquisition of Thrust Capital Partners Fund I L.P.

Founded in 1980, Dishon's unique approach to product manufacturing has made it a trusted manufacturer of mission critical components that meet the growing demand for machining and grinding hard metals such as inconel and titanium.

The Dishy family who founded Dishon will retain substantial ownership in the company and remain in their current roles.

"We are grateful for the support of TCP in this transformative transaction for our company," said Ilan Dishy. "Their sectorial expertise aligns perfectly with our own. This strategic investment will allow us to further expand Dishon into new geographies to better serve our customers, while upholding our commitment to our employees and suppliers. TCP serves as an ideal partner to support us in this exciting next phase of our development."

"Dishon is a Canadian leader in its sector, and we are thrilled to participate in the next phase of its remarkable growth trajectory" said Benoit Brossoit, Partner at TCP. " At TCP, we firmly believe in empowering experienced and ambitious owner-entrepreneurs in Canada, and the Dishy family exemplifies the ideal partnership for this venture. Beyond providing capital, our extensive aerospace experience will also contribute to the success of this alliance. Moreover, companies in the Canadian aerospace cluster are closely linked. Investing in Dishon creates synergies that will benefit the whole sector."

Norton Rose Fulbright Canada S.E.N.C.R.L., s.r.l. / LLP was advising TCP on this transaction, while Origin Merchant Partners and Torkin Manes LLP acted as advisors to Dishon.

About Thrust Capital Partners

Thrust Capital Partners is the first Canadian private equity fund dedicated exclusively to the aerospace industry supply chain. The fund is expertly managed by a seasoned team with unparalleled aerospace knowledge, boasting firm commitments totaling $77 million for its initial closing. It represents an ideal launching pad for driving the growth of SMEs in Québec and Canada and accelerating their development into global leaders.

About Dishon Limited

Dishon Limited is a precision machine shop with a speciality focus on hard metals and tight tolerances, primarily serving the Aerospace & Defense end markets. It supports several Tier 1 and OEM customers in Canada, the US, the UK and other countries.

