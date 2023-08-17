Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) is Now Accepting 2023 Innovation Award Nomination Applications

Nomination Deadline is August 25th, 2023. Applications now available at www.lidma.org

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) is now accepting nominations for their prestigious "Innovation Award" of life insurance industry companies, individuals, or vendors, who are blazing a trail of technology and process innovations that are creating positive outcomes within the life insurance direct marketing channel, all with the goal of protecting more families. The deadline for nominations is August 25th.

Once nominations are received, the selected finalists will then be required to submit a brief two-minute video on their industry innovation no later than September 21. The Innovation Award winner will be announced through a combination of LIDMA Board voting and "People's Choice" voting by member attendees of LIDMA's Fall Meeting & Business Showcase scheduled for October 1-4, 2023, at the The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, FL.

"The Innovation Award is all about recognizing the positive disruptors who are driving innovation and efficiency in the life insurance industry with the goal of making the buying journey more pleasant for our customers," said LIDMA President, Nicole Buckenmeyer. "The LIDMA community is truly at the cutting edge, pushing the boundaries of innovation powered by the digitization of our business in an effort to move our industry forward and meet the future demands of our customers."

The "Innovation Award" was originally inspired by LIDMA's eProcess improvement initiatives which continually evolve to meet the demand of our consumers in partnership with our LIDMA-affiliated insurers, service vendors, attorneys, and marketers. LIDMA's eProcess reduces costs for carriers and providers, and improves the buying and fulfilment experience for customers.

Last year's winner, InsurTech Express' LDTC Life Insurance Underwriting Benchmarking Tool, was chosen by the LIDMA community from an outstanding group of finalists including Bestow, ForMotiv, InsurAware, iPipeline and Paperless Solutions Group.

LIDMA Innovation Award Criteria and Process

Successful applicants or nominees must show a measurable effect on how they're expanding the market, reducing cycle times, digitizing previously awkward and manual processes, while strengthening the consumer relationship with our industry and its noble purpose of financial protection.

To determine Innovation Award finalists, LIDMA will conduct a thorough review to ensure each applicant's technological or procedural improvement initiative is active in-market or in an advanced stage of development. Finalists will be notified after application submission with a further requirement that they submit a brief video on their industry innovation no later than September 21. Finalists will be showcased during the LIDMA Fall Meeting & Business Showcase slated for October 1-4, 2023. A presentation of finalists and voting will be conducted on the LIDMA mobile app during the conference. The ultimate winner of the Innovation Award will be announced on-site at the conclusion of the LIDMA Fall Meeting & Business Showcase – a culmination of three days of collaboration to close the life insurance coverage gap.

About LIDMA

LIDMA is the premiere association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, or if you would like to become a member, please visit www.lidma.org.

