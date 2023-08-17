COMMERCE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultra PRO Entertainment Division adds a new family-friendly puzzle game to their growing assortment of board games.

Ultra PRO Releases Connecto – A Fast-Paced Family Puzzle Game

Connecto, the game of "Find, Connect, Guess!" offers endless fun for game-lovers of every age. Using the included dry erase boards and markers, players will find and connect objects together as quickly as possible by following instructions on individual challenge cards. The player who can correctly identify what object they are drawing the fastest wins a star! The player with the most stars after 8 challenges wins the game! With 184 unique challenges and 4 unique playing modes, there's no shortage of fun in this fast and engaging game. Play with up to 10 players, ages 8+.

The box contains everything you need to play, including 5 double-sided player boards, 96 large format cards, 5 dry-erase markers, 30 second sand timer, and rulebook. Connecto can be played anywhere and is the perfect game to play on vacations, or during family gatherings of any kind!

Connecto is available on connectogame.com, Amazon, and select retailers such as Barnes & Noble. To learn more about Ultra PRO's Entertainment catalog, visit ultraprogames.com.

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high-quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com.

