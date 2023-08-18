Chewsy Launches Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin at Foxtrot

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chewsy , a leading provider of innovative and delicious, candy style vitamin chews, is excited to launch at Foxtrot with Beautiful Hair 30ct tubs and Youthful Skin 6ct-trial pack sachets.

Foxtrot customers can now add Chewsy chews to their list of wellness essentials when shopping for hassle-free, quality products from their go-to retailer. Chewsy offers a different kind of supplement, delivering a 360 blend of essential nutrients to aid consumers along their wellness journey.

From taste to texture, Chewsy is known for its clean, mindful ingredients and delicious taste. Unlike traditional gummies, Chewsy chews are individually wrapped so they stay sanitary and are easily portable. The chews fit more nutrients than gummies and only contain 3 grams of organic sugar and no gelatin. Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin provide beauty boosting benefits to optimize the efficacy of daily regimens:

Beautiful Hair - Formulated with 12 key nutrients to support hair health and strength, this chew is infused with Biotin, Goji Berry, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and essential B vitamins.

Youthful Skin - This delicious raspberry lemonade flavored chew supports skin health and a more youthful appearance boasting Hyaluronic acid, grape seed extract, minerals, and essential antioxidants.

"Foxtrot shares our commitment to providing a curated collection of products with an added level of innovation and convenience for customers," stated Chewsy Co-founder Sean Ross. "We are thrilled to introduce both Beautiful Hair and Youthful Skin to Foxtrot, allowing consumers to explore tasty and effective alternatives to enhance their beauty and wellness routines."

Beautiful Hair tubs and Youthful Skin sachets are now available at Foxtrot stores across the U.S. For more information about Chewsy visit www.chewsychews.com .

A leading provider of high-quality chewable supplements. Chewsy chews taste like candy, but they're filled with scientifically validated nutrition. Because Chewsy chews are bigger than gummies, they can fit more nutrients in them and contain only 3 grams of sugar, and no gelatin. The chews are individually wrapped to be portable, sanitary, and mess-free in heat/warm weather. Chewsy products are available on Amazon and at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, CVS, Mother's Market and other major retailers nationwide. For more information about Chewsy, please visit www.chewsychews.com.

