Vipshop Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 18, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13.6% year over year to RMB27.9 billion ( US$3.8 billion ) from RMB24.5 billion in the prior year period.

GMV [1] for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 24.5% year over year to RMB50.6 billion from RMB40.6 billion in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 23.4% year over year to RMB6.2 billion ( US$855.3 million ) from RMB5.0 billion in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 63.5% year over year to RMB2.1 billion ( US$289.3 million ) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders [2] for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 50.8% year over year to RMB2.4 billion ( US$331.2 million ) from RMB1.6 billion in the prior year period.

The number of active customers [3] for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 9.6% year over year to 45.7 million from 41.7 million in the prior year period.

Total orders [4] for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 14.7% year over year to 213.8 million from 186.3 million in the prior year period.

Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "We had a strong second quarter driven by our well-executed merchandising strategy. During the quarter, our team was able to secure much more quality supply from core brands, which fueled the broad-based strength in apparel-related categories. Customers also showed stronger preference for us as they constantly seek value for money, led by robust momentum in our Super VIP members. With our clear-cut value proposition in discount retail, we are well positioned to capture the opportunity to further gain mindshare among consumers, making Vipshop the first go-to online shopping platform for apparel. To that end, we are building out our capabilities to offer a rich and diverse selection of great value, as well as reassuring customer service and experience. We are convinced that our unique business model will support us for the long-term growth."

Mr. Mark Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "In the second quarter, we achieved strong top-line growth with profitability beyond expectations. Our commitment to discipline in day-to-day execution helped drive quality growth and greater efficiency, leading to strong margin expansion across the board. Furthermore, we continued to unlock value for shareholders through the existing US$1 billion share repurchase program, with US$348.5 million of our ADSs repurchased during the quarter. Looking forward, we are confident that we will maintain quality and healthy growth in both top line and bottom line."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13.6% year over year to RMB27.9 billion (US$3.8 billion) from RMB24.5 billion in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the growth in active customers and spending driven by the recovery in consumption of discretionary categories.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 23.4% year over year to RMB6.2 billion (US$855.3 million) from RMB5.0 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 22.2% from 20.5% in the prior year period.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13.7% year over year to RMB4.5 billion (US$617.8 million) from RMB3.9 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 was 16.1%, which stayed flat as compared with the prior year period.

Fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 22.8% year over year to RMB2.2 billion ( US$300.8 million ) from RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the second quarter of 2023 was 7.8%, as compared with 7.2% in the prior year period.

Marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 60.6% year over year to RMB892.5 million ( US$123.1 million ) from RMB555.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.2%, as compared with 2.3% in the prior year period.

Technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 7.6% year over year to RMB443.0 million ( US$61.1 million ) from RMB411.8 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, technology and content expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 1.6% from 1.7% in the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 19.4% year over year to RMB963.1 million ( US$132.8 million ) from RMB1.2 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.5% from 4.9% in the prior year period.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 51.1% year over year to RMB1.9 billion (US$264.3 million) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 6.9% from 5.2% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operations[5] for the second quarter of 2023, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 48.2% year over year to RMB2.3 billion (US$316.9 million) from RMB1.6 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating margin[6] for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 8.2% from 6.3% in the prior year period.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 63.5% year over year to RMB2.1 billion (US$289.3 million) from RMB1.3 billion in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 7.5% from 5.2% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the second quarter of 2023 increased to RMB3.75 (US$0.52) from RMB1.97 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the second quarter of 2023, which excluded (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, increased by 50.8% year over year to RMB2.4 billion (US$331.2 million) from RMB1.6 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders[8] for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 8.6% from 6.5% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS[9] for the second quarter of 2023 increased to RMB4.30 (US$0.59) from RMB2.45 in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 559,098,330.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB18.3 billion (US$2.5 billion) and short term investments of RMB1.5 billion (US$200.2 million).

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB4.1 billion (US$559.0 million), and free cash flow[10], a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows:

For the three months ended

June 30, 2022 RMB'000 June 30, 2023 RMB'000 June 30, 2023 US$'000 Net cash generated from operating activities 4,465,779 4,053,402 558,990 Reconciling items:





Net impact from internet financing activities[11] 107,151 199,429 27,503 Capital expenditures (1,311,564) (1,658,548) (228,724) Free cash inflow 3,261,366 2,594,283 357,769

For the trailing twelve months ended

June 30, 2022 RMB'000 June 30, 2023 RMB'000 June 30, 2023 US$'000 Net cash generated from operating activities 8,456,749 11,764,313 1,622,373 Reconciling items:





Net impact from internet financing activities 232,857 315,313 43,484 Capital expenditures (4,165,254) (3,906,017) (538,664) Free cash inflow 4,524,352 8,173,609 1,127,193

Share Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased US$348.5 million of its ADSs under its current US$1 billion share repurchase program, which is effective through March 2025. As of June 30, 2023, the Company has an unutilized amount of US$564.9 million under this program.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB21.6 billion and RMB22.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Exchange Rate

The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi. This announcement contains currency conversions of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate on June 30, 2023, or at any other rate.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit https://ir.vip.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding needs for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; the potential impact of the COVID-19 to Vipshop's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The condensed consolidated financial information is derived from the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that comparative cash flows for the period presented and detailed footnote disclosures required by Accounting Standards Codification 270, Interim Reporting ("ASC270"), have been omitted. Vipshop uses non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, and free cash flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the periods presented in this press release, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Non-GAAP income from operations is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders as a percentage of total net revenues. Free cash flow is net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. Impact from internet financing activities added back or deducted from free cash flow contains changes in the balances of financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow enables the Company to assess liquidity and cash flow, taking into account the impact from internet financing activities and the financial resources needed for the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure, technology platform and Shan Shan Outlets. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. One of the key limitations of free cash flow is that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Vipshop Holdings Limited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this release.

[1] "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold through the Company's online sales business, online marketplace platform, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores during the relevant period, including through the Company's websites and mobile apps, third-party websites and mobile apps, Shan Shan Outlets, and other offline stores, which were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses. [2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which, for the periods presented in this press release, is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss of investments, (iii) investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, (iv) reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and (v) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. [3] "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company's online sales business or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period. [4] "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold through the Company's online sales business and the Company's online marketplace platforms (excluding, for the avoidance of doubt, orders from the Company's offline stores and outlets), net of orders returned. [5] Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. [6] Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. [7] "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share. [8] Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. [9] Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADSs outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. [10] Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase and deposits of property and equipment and land use rights. [11] Net impact from internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to its customers and suppliers.

Vipshop Holdings Limited







Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income







(In thousands, except for share and per share data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,2022 June 30,2023 June 30,2023

June 30,2022 June 30,2023 June 30,2023

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000















Product revenues 23,160,136 26,163,113 3,608,058

47,086,568 52,100,943 7,185,049 Other revenues (1) 1,375,118 1,716,187 236,673

2,693,204 3,314,740 457,124 Total net revenues 24,535,254 27,879,300 3,844,731

49,779,772 55,415,683 7,642,173 Cost of revenues (19,510,909) (21,677,355) (2,989,444)

(39,746,961) (43,309,175) (5,972,608) Gross profit 5,024,345 6,201,945 855,287

10,032,811 12,106,508 1,669,565 Operating expenses:













Fulfillment expenses (2) (1,776,011) (2,181,066) (300,783)

(3,470,954) (3,964,897) (546,784) Marketing expenses (555,570) (892,505) (123,082)

(1,314,845) (1,729,399) (238,495) Technology and content expenses (411,756) (443,046) (61,099)

(802,127) (835,809) (115,263) General and administrative expenses (1,195,167) (963,117) (132,820)

(2,249,881) (2,010,788) (277,300) Total operating expenses (3,938,504) (4,479,734) (617,784)

(7,837,807) (8,540,893) (1,177,842) Other operating income 182,444 194,288 26,794

355,896 336,577 46,416 Income from operations 1,268,285 1,916,499 264,297

2,550,900 3,902,192 538,139 Investment (loss) gain and revaluation of investments (7,344) 39,354 5,427

(41,802) 81,334 11,216 Impairment loss of investments (50,000) (19,105) (2,635)

(50,000) (19,105) (2,635) Interest expense (6,494) (1,989) (274)

(11,229) (7,696) (1,061) Interest income 189,982 183,168 25,260

389,676 405,133 55,870 Exchange gain 217,299 282,636 38,977

205,117 274,449 37,848 Income before income tax expense and share of (loss)

income of equity method investees 1,611,728 2,400,563 331,052

3,042,662 4,636,307 639,377 Income tax expenses (296,717) (339,056) (46,758)

(588,560) (729,201) (100,561) Share of (loss) income of equity method investees (27,885) 49,202 6,785

(70,891) 81,009 11,172 Net income 1,287,126 2,110,709 291,079

2,383,211 3,988,115 549,988 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4,236) (13,255) (1,828)

(4,657) (31,931) (4,403) Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 1,282,890 2,097,454 289,251

2,378,554 3,956,184 545,585















Shares used in calculating earnings per share (3):













Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares:













—Basic 129,149,941 110,053,473 110,053,473

132,186,466 112,975,907 112,975,907 —Diluted 129,934,399 111,819,666 111,819,666

132,973,941 114,669,108 114,669,108















Net earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share













Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 9.93 19.06 2.63

17.99 35.02 4.83 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted 9.87 18.76 2.59

17.89 34.50 4.76















Net earnings per ADS (1 ordinary share equals to 5 ADSs)













Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Basic 1.99 3.81 0.53

3.60 7.00 0.97 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders——Diluted 1.97 3.75 0.52

3.58 6.90 0.95 (1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and online advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned from

the Shan Shan Outlets ,fees charged to third-party merchants which the Company provides platform access for sales of their

products, revenue from third-party logistics services, loan facilitation service income and membership fee income.

(1) Other revenues primarily consist of product promotion and

online advertising revenues, lease income mainly earned from

the Shan Shan Outlets ,fees charged to third-party merchants

which the Company provides platform access for sales of their

products, revenue from third-party logistics services, loan

facilitation service income and membership fee income. (2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling expenses, which amounted RMB1.3 billion and RMB 1.6 billion in the

three month periods ended June 30,2022 and June 30,2023, respectively.

(2) Fulfillment expenses include shipping and handling

expenses, which amounted RMB2.5 billion and RMB2.9 billion

in the six month periods ended June 30,2022 and June

30,2023, respectively. (3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with

each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and each Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on all

matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

(3) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated

into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with

each Class A ordinary share being entitled to one vote and

each Class B ordinary share being entitled to ten votes on all

matters that are subject to shareholder vote.

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,2022 June 30,2023 June 30,2023

June 30,2022 June 30,2023 June 30,2023

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Share-based compensation expenses are included in the

operating expenses as follows:













Fulfillment expenses 19,362 23,173 3,196

37,629 38,542 5,315 Marketing expenses 3,839 8,383 1,156

6,203 17,711 2,442 Technology and content expenses 68,930 92,906 12,812

124,137 154,273 21,275 General and administrative expenses 190,668 256,996 35,441

352,500 475,076 65,516 Total 282,799 381,458 52,605

520,469 685,602 94,548

Vipshop Holdings Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

































December 31,2022 June 30,2023 June 30,2023

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 21,938,653 17,279,939 2,383,013 Restricted cash 1,164,748 1,006,743 138,836 Short term investments 1,595,904 1,451,565 200,180 Accounts receivable, net 567,730 715,435 98,663 Amounts due from related parties,net 670,187 697,735 96,222 Other receivables and prepayments,net 2,280,449 2,011,608 277,413 Loan receivables,net 882 1,939 267 Inventories 5,515,880 4,081,458 562,859 Total current assets 33,734,433 27,246,422 3,757,453 NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Property and equipment, net 16,225,589 16,435,045 2,266,496 Deposits for property and equipment 296,717 32,760 4,518 Land use rights, net 7,638,506 7,920,624 1,092,304 Intangible assets, net 336,599 334,710 46,159 Investment in equity method investees 2,162,872 2,150,450 296,561 Other investments 2,660,305 3,026,766 417,410 Other long-term assets 91,762 1,301,765 179,522 Goodwill 755,213 755,213 104,149 Deferred tax assets, net 681,770 690,820 95,268 Operating lease right-of-use assets 891,744 592,035 81,645 Total non-current assets 31,741,077 33,240,188 4,584,032 TOTAL ASSETS 65,475,510 60,486,610 8,341,485







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Short term loans 2,687,438 507,971 70,052 Accounts payable 15,018,138 13,363,632 1,842,929 Advance from customers 1,737,424 1,345,158 185,506 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,394,742 7,998,783 1,103,081 Amounts due to related parties 151,736 151,807 20,935 Deferred income 400,207 350,632 48,354 Operating lease liabilities 136,435 82,909 11,434 Total current liabilities 28,526,120 23,800,892 3,282,291 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





Deferred tax liability 573,734 557,137 76,833 Deferred income-non current 1,469,685 1,691,196 233,227 Operating lease liabilities 832,928 724,807 99,955 Total non-current liabilities 2,876,347 2,973,140 410,015 TOTAL LIABILITIES 31,402,467 26,774,032 3,692,306







EQUITY:





Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 483,489,642

shares authorized,124,060,090 and 98,537,695 shares

issued,of which 101,621,330 and 92,789,889 shares were

outstanding as of December 31,2022 and June 30,2023,

respectively) 80 62 9 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 16,510,358

shares authorized, and 15,560,358 and 15,560,358 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June

30,2023, respectively) 11 11 2 Treasury shares,at cost(22,438,760 and 5,747,806 Class A

shares as of December 31, 2022 and June 30,2023,

respectively ) (8,352,511) (3,502,901) (483,072) Additional paid-in capital 13,091,781 3,918,724 540,417 Retained earnings 28,720,304 32,676,488 4,506,294 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (707,628) (736,986) (101,635) Non-controlling interests 1,321,006 1,357,180 187,164 Total shareholders' equity 34,073,043 33,712,578 4,649,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 65,475,510 60,486,610 8,341,485

Vipshop Holdings Limited









Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,2022 June 30,2023 June 30,2023

June 30,2022 June 30,2023 June 30,2023

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Income from operations 1,268,285 1,916,499 264,297

2,550,900 3,902,192 538,139 Share-based compensation expenses 282,799 381,458 52,605

520,469 685,602 94,548 Non-GAAP income from operations 1,551,084 2,297,957 316,902

3,071,369 4,587,794 632,687































Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders 1,282,890 2,097,454 289,251

2,378,554 3,956,184 545,585 Share-based compensation expenses 282,799 381,458 52,605

520,469 685,602 94,548 Impairment loss of investments 50,000 19,105 2,635

50,000 19,105 2,635 Investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments

excluding dividends 9,884 (39,352) (5,427)

45,619 (81,333) (11,216) Reconciling items on the share of equity method

investments(4) (31,777) (22,897) (3,158)

19,737 (37,612) (5,187) Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (1,387) (34,432) (4,748)

(3,144) (71,390) (9,845) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders 1,592,409 2,401,336 331,158

3,011,235 4,470,556 616,520 (4) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items relating to investment loss (gain) and revaluation of investments

on the share of equity method investments.























Shares used in calculating earnings per share:













Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

ordinary shares:













—Basic 129,149,941 110,053,473 110,053,473

132,186,466 112,975,907 112,975,907 —Diluted 129,934,399 111,819,666 111,819,666

132,973,941 114,669,108 114,669,108















Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B ordinary

share













Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Basic 12.33 21.82 3.01

22.78 39.57 5.46 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 12.26 21.48 2.96

22.65 38.99 5.38































Non-GAAP net income per ADS (1 ordinary share equal to

5 ADSs)













Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Basic 2.47 4.36 0.60

4.56 7.91 1.09 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's

shareholders——Diluted 2.45 4.30 0.59

4.53 7.80 1.08

