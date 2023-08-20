VIKING'S NEWEST NILE RIVER SHIP NAMED IN ASWAN BY ACCLAIMED ARCHITECT AND DESIGNER RICHARD RIVEIRE

The 82-Guest Viking Aton Joins Company's Growing Egypt Fleet Amidst Strong Demand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today named its newest river ship, the Viking Aton, with a special celebration in Aswan, Egypt. The ship's ceremonial godfather, Richard Riveire, designer of Viking's award-winning river, ocean and expedition vessels and founding Principal of internationally acclaimed interior design firm Rottet Studio, offered a blessing of good fortune and safe sailing for the ship—an evolution of the naval tradition dating back to thousands of years. The Viking Aton, an identical sister ship of the Viking Osiris, is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically built to navigate the Nile and will sail Viking's popular Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

Viking today named its newest river ship, the Viking Aton, with a special celebration in Aswan, Egypt. Designed specifically to navigate the Nile, the state-of-the-art ship joins identical sister ship the Viking Osiris and will sail Viking’s popular Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

"Today, we are pleased to welcome Viking Aton to our growing fleet. Together with her sister ship, the Viking Osiris, they are the newest and most elegant vessels on the Nile, by far," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "With extraordinarily strong interest in Egypt among our guests, we are proud to bring another state-of-the-art vessel to this region, and we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the country's rich cultural treasures. I am also thankful to my friend, Richard Riveire, for his tremendous contributions to Viking, including the design of this new vessel and our other award-winning river, ocean and expedition ships."

"It is an incredible honor to be the godfather of the Viking Aton and to celebrate the growing Viking fleet," said Richard Riveire. "For well over a decade, I have been proud to work alongside Tor, Karine and the Viking team to help design how the Viking brand comes to life on board. Together, we share the belief that the design of each Viking ship should showcase the destination, wherever you may be in the world."

Richard Riveire, Godfather of the Viking Aton

Richard Riveire, AIA, NCARB, IIDA is one of the founding Principals of internationally acclaimed interior architecture and design firm Rottet Studio. He is widely recognized for creating dynamic, groundbreaking interiors focused on human comfort and visual inspiration. During his 30-plus-year career, he has received numerous design excellence awards from organizations including American Institute of Architects, Interior Design Magazine and the International Interior Design Association. He has also overseen many high-profile projects focusing on hospitality and entertainment including Presidential Bungalows at The Beverly Hills Hotel, the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences at LA Live among others.

The Viking Aton & Viking's Growing Egypt Fleet

Hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, the new Viking Aton is inspired by Viking's award-winning river and ocean ships with the elegant Scandinavian design for which Viking is known. The Viking Aton is the identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, which was named in 2022 by Viking's first ceremonial godfather, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon. The sister ships feature several aspects familiar to Viking guests, such as a distinctive square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace. The Viking Aton joins Viking's growing fleet built specifically for the Nile. In addition to the Viking Aton and the Viking Osiris, identical sister ships the Viking Hathor and the Viking Sobek, are under construction and will be delivered in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Additional ships in the Egypt fleet currently include the Viking Ra and the MS Antares; by 2025, Viking will have six ships sailing the Nile River.

Viking's Pharaohs & Pyramids Itinerary

During the 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, guests begin with a three-night stay at a first-class hotel in Cairo, where they can visit iconic sites such as the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Saqqara (also known as "Sakkara") and the Mosque of Muhammad Ali. Guests then fly to Luxor, where they visit the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before boarding a Viking river ship for an eight-day roundtrip cruise on the Nile River, featuring Privileged Access to the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings, and excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, the temples at Abu Simbel and the High Dam in Aswan, and a visit to a colorful Nubian village, where guests can experience a traditional elementary school. Finally, the journey concludes with a flight back to Cairo for a final night in the ancient city.

For guests looking to extend their journey, Viking also offers Pre and Post Extensions that provide Privileged Access to archives and exhibits. Guests on the five-day British Collections of Ancient Egypt extension will begin the journey in London, where they will meet their Viking Tour Director, an expert Egyptologist, and experience Privileged Access to two museums: first a private, early morning visit to the Egyptian Collection at the British Museum before it opens to the general public – and then a visit to the home and personal museum of world-renowned architect, Sir John Soane, where the tour will be illuminated by candlelight, a re-enactment of how Soane entertained guests and showcased his exquisite collection of Egyptian antiquities, including a 3,000-year-old Egyptian sarcophagus. Guests will also visit London's Petrie Museum, which houses more than 80,000 artifacts from ancient Egypt and Sudan. In Oxford, guests will visit the Ashmolean Museum, one of the oldest in the world, and home to a varied collection of Egyptian mummies and art—and go behind the scenes at Oxford University's Griffith Institute, where they will enjoy a Privileged Access visit to see Howard Carter's archives, which detail the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb. Lastly, guests will have further Privileged Access with an exclusive visit to Highclere Castle to view the Earl's magnificent private collection of Egyptian artifacts, as well as archives and exhibits not normally accessible to the public.

Additional offerings include a new three-night Pre-Extension in Istanbul, where guests can visit the timeless city and important religious sites including the "Blue Mosque" and the legendary Hagia Sophia. Before their voyage, guests can also choose to extend their journey in Jerusalem, exploring the ancient history and vibrant culture of Israel's fascinating capital. After concluding the river voyage, guests can also extend the journey with a 4-night Post-Extension to Jordan – Petra, Dead Sea & Amman to view Roman antiquities at Jerash, Crusader-era castles at Kerak or Shobak and experience the lost city of Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Media Assets

For more information, images and b-roll for Viking, contact vikingpr@edelman.com.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being rated at the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. No other cruise line has ever received these same honors by both publications at the same time. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit https://www.viking.com/. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit https://www.viking.tv/.

Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen and Ghada Shalaby, Vice Minister for Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Arab Republic of Egypt during the naming of the Viking Aton in Aswan, Egypt. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen (left) with Mohamad El Bana (middle), Viking Egyptian Partner and Richard Riveire (right), the ceremonial godfather of the Viking Aton, during the naming of the new Nile River ship in Aswan, Egypt. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

Richard Riveire, the ceremonial godfather of the Viking Aton, pushes the button to release a bottle during the new Nile River ship’s naming ceremony in Aswan, Egypt. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

Left to right: Alastair Miller, Award-winning British photographer, Harald Seebacher, Viking SVP Passenger Operations, River, Viking Aton Captain Adb El Fattah, Sherif El Bana, Viking Egyptian Partner, Ghada Shalaby, Vice Minister for Tourism at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Arab Republic of Egypt, Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen, Mohamed El Bana, Viking Egyptian Partner, Ayman Attya, Board Member, The Arab Contractors, and Richard Riveire. For more information, visit www.viking.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viking