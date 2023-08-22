Hapbee Receives Its Largest Retail Distribution Commitment to Date From Target

Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad Will Be Available for Purchase in Select Target Locations Across the United States and on Target.com Starting in Oct 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Smart Sleep Pad will soon be available for retail purchase in the Digital Health department of 104 Target retail stores and on Target.com. Target (NYSE: TGT) is ranked as the 6th largest retailer in the United States by the National Retail Federation with 2022 sales of more than $106 Billion1.

The Company received a purchase order commitment from Target to add its Smart Sleep Pad to Target's in-store and on-line assortment of Digital Health & Wellness products. Target customers will be able to scan a QR code on a custom-designed shelf display for more details.

Minneapolis-based Target is considered a leader in emerging consumer trends like digital wellness and on improving the lives of its customers. Hapbee's Smart Sleep Pad will be available for purchase at Target locations starting in Oct 2023.

Today's announcement builds on Hapbee's growth strategy through retail distribution expansion and its overarching goal of helping to improve people's wellness through innovative solutions like its Smart Sleep Pad. Since launch in late 2022, it has become Hapbee's top-selling product.

"Partnering with Target, an industry innovator, to launch our Smart Sleep Pad in their retail stores and on their website represents an important milestone for our company," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "Target will broadly expand our reach and enable us to meet the sleep needs of a larger audience of wellness-focused customers. Sleep represents an obvious entry point for Hapbee, and this purchase order is an important next step in our long-term distribution and product strategy."

According to the CDC2, a third of U.S. adults report that they usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep. Not getting enough sleep is linked with many chronic diseases and conditions.

Hapbee's Smart Sleep Pad offers a transformative alternative. Leveraging ultra-low radio frequencies, it delivers a non-chemical, all-natural solution to optimize sleep powered by Hapbee's innovative digital wellness app. In Q1 2023 alone, the Company announced that its users surpassed 1 million unique playback sessions for sleep and focus, a resounding testament to the efficacy and adoption of its products.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

