World-Renowned Chef, Restaurateur & Humanitarian José Andrés to Headline the National Restaurant Association Show® 2024

As a culinary visionary and humanitarian, Andrés to inspire with insights into the power of food to foster innovation, nourish communities and strengthen economies

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, the premier event for the foodservice industry, is excited to announce that acclaimed chef, restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés will join in a keynote discussion at the 2024 Show, taking place from May 18-21 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Here, Andrés will participate in a captivating discussion on the transformative impact of his culinary innovation and philanthropic endeavors, inspiring positive change within communities. Named one of Time's "100 Most Influential People" in both 2012 and 2018 and recipient of the 2015 National Humanities Medal, Andrés is an internationally-recognized culinary innovator, author, educator, humanitarian, and chef/owner of José Andrés Group.

A pioneer of Spanish tapas in the United States, Andrés is also known for his groundbreaking avant-garde cuisine and his award-winning group of nearly three dozen restaurants located throughout the country and beyond. José Andrés Group's concepts include the two Michelin-starred minibar by José Andrés in Washington, DC, the acclaimed NYC food hall Mercado Little Spain, and multiple locations of the Bazaar by José Andrés. He has received the James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding Chef" and "Humanitarian of the Year" awards.

Andrés is a committed advocate of food and hunger issues and is known for championing the role of chefs in the national debate on food policy. In 2010, he formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit specializing in delivering food relief in the wake of natural and humanitarian disasters. Since serving nearly 4 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria, World Central Kitchen has responded to dozens of disasters worldwide and distributed tens of millions of meals in the process. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has partnered with restaurants, small farms, and community leaders around the country to combat food insecurity. A naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Spain, Andrés has been a tireless advocate for immigration reform and on July 4, 2014, was named by President Barack Obama as that year's "Outstanding American by Choice."

Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions, expressed enthusiasm about Andrés' participation, stating, "We are honored to have José Andrés, a true visionary in both the culinary and humanitarian realms, as our keynote headliner. His journey and achievements serve as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the power of having a vision and the profound impact that the foodservice industry can have on communities in need. José's dedication to giving back resonates deeply with our own commitment to uplifting the local Chicago community through the Show's annual food donations. We look forward to learning from his experiences and insights at the National Restaurant Association Show 2024."

The keynote session featuring Andrés is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 2 p.m. The session will begin with an introduction and presentation by Michelle Korsmo, President and CEO of the National Restaurant Association. Following the introduction, Andrés will engage in an interview-style Q&A session with Korsmo, providing attendees with a firsthand account of his inspiring journey as a Spanish immigrant in the United States. During this interactive session, Andrés will delve into his transformative experiences in the restaurant industry, emphasizing the importance of vision, culinary innovation, and the impact of giving back to communities. His insights will challenge attendees to think beyond the day-to-day operations of their businesses and consider how food can be a force for positive change.

As part of the session, Andrés will further explore the profound influence food can have on communities and how his own culinary journey has intertwined with his philanthropic efforts. Drawing on his extensive experience as a world-renowned chef and the founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that has provided millions of meals to those in need, Andrés will share valuable insights on building sustainable food systems, empowering communities, and the crucial importance of giving back. His passion for using food as a tool for social impact will aim to inspire attendees to make a difference in their own communities and embrace the transformative power of food.

Korsmo expressed her excitement for Andrés' message being a center-point of the Show stating, "José Andrés' work illustrates the heart of the restaurant industry—offering hospitality and serving others. He is a culinary and humanitarian visionary, and everyone attending the National Restaurant Association Show has something to gain by hearing insights from his work and experiences. José Andrés' commitment to giving back to communities across the globe and his remarkable achievements make him an inspiration. We are so glad to have him as the keynote headliner for the National Restaurant Association Show."

The National Restaurant Association Show, known as the ultimate gathering for restaurant operators and foodservice professionals, has been driving the evolution of the industry since 1919. From celebrity-led demos to exhibits showcasing cutting-edge technology and trends, the Show offers an unparalleled platform for networking, education, and exploration of all things related to food, beverage, hospitality, and operations.

Registration for the 2024 Show will open in September. For more information, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com. Connect with the Show on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for event updates.

The National Restaurant Association Show, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.

About Winsight LLC

Winsight LLC is a business-to-business information, event and market intelligence company serving the restaurant and noncommercial foodservice, convenience and petroleum retailing and grocery industries. Winsight provides research and analytics, branding solutions, face-to-face opportunities, lead generation initiatives, and content marketing services through products including subscription data products, reports, research tools, research programs, fully custom studies, conferences, custom marketing services, meetings, print, digital trade media and tradeshows, including the National Restaurant Association Show.

