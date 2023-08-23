Anycubic's A-Creators Fest: Igniting Innovation and Unveiling Technological Marvels

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic is thrilled to announce its eagerly anticipated 8th-anniversary celebration, scheduled for September 2nd. As part of the celebrations, Anycubic is staging the inaugural A-Creators Fest. This year's festivities will span an entire week, uniting esteemed users, revered influencers, and media partners from across the globe.

During the A-Creators Fest, Anycubic will unveil a series of exciting events, casting a spotlight on the company's latest breakthroughs and advancements in the dynamic realm of 3D printing, and celebrating the journey of success the company has been on over the past eight years.

1. Anycubic's Formnext China 2023 Showcase

As trailblazers in the 3D printing industry, Anycubic is buzzing with anticipation exhilarated to showcase its cutting-edge technologies and innovative products at Formnext China 2023. This three-day event provides a prime platform to connect directly with esteemed users, respected media partners, and industry peers.

A highlight of Anycubic's participation in Formnext China 2023, taking place from August 29th to 31st in Shenzhen, China, is the eagerly anticipated debut of the Kobra 2 series that features multiple build sizes with significantly enhanced speed, reportedly up to 500mm/s, and the revolutionary Wash and Cure Max. The Kobra 2 series and Wash and Cure Max have been meticulously crafted, surpassing expectations and boasting an array of pioneering features that are destined to captivate 3D printing aficionados and professionals alike.

Visitors are invited to the booth (B25), Hall 6, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, to try out the Kobra 2 for themselves. Whether individuals are seasoned 3D printing enthusiasts or inquisitive beginners, they'll discover the perfect Kobra 2 model to elevate their unique creative journey. Other top-selling offerings are also available for exploration, along with the opportunity to win prizes. Anycubic extends a warm invitation to all to join in at the Formnext China 2023. Stay tuned to our social media channels for the latest event updates.

2. Anycubic's A-Creators Fest Livestream Extravaganza

The A-Creators Fest commences with an exhilarating Livestream Product Launch – a prelude to the highly anticipated reveal of the Kobra 2 series and the groundbreaking Wash and Cure Max. The date to remember is August 31st, 2023, at 9:00 AM EDT. The host for this exciting event is TikTok star Ben Pendergast (@itsboyinspace) !

Prior to this, make sure to follow the live interview between Jonathan Levi(@thenextlayer) and Anycubic Vice President James on August 29th, 9:30 PM EDT.

3. A-Creators Fest Continues with Exclusive Offers

Spanning over five remarkable days from September 1st to September 5th, this event stands as a resounding testament to Anycubic's steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing creativity.

During the A-Creators Fest Livestream, attendees will be captivated by a series of captivating experiences. From the awe-inspiring Kobra 2 series, poised to redefine the very landscape of 3D printing, to the revolutionary Wash and Cure Max, cutting-edge technological marvels will be unveiled. This offers participants opportunities to acquire tools that can transform their creative visions into tangible realities, all at A-Creators Fest.

4. PrintTech Connect: Anycubic's Practical Salon

Anycubic invites friends and users from around the world to join in celebrating innovation, converging ideas and interactions. Scheduled for September 1st at 2:00 PM CST, this gathering serves as a testament to Anycubic's unwavering pursuit of excellence within its global community. Providing a unique platform for hands-on participation, the Global Innovation Rendezvous offers a glimpse into the heart of the company's innovation core.

Esteemed media partners and influential figures will convene, engaging in candid conversations and sharing genuine insights. Guided by Anycubic's engineers and management, this workshop and communication session will unfold as a dialogue-driven exchange of knowledge and exploration. Questions will meet answers, curiosity will foster connections, culminating in a narrative that intricately weaves individuals into Anycubic's innovation journey.

About Anycubic

Since its establishment in 2015, Anycubic has been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to ensure that 3D printing is accessible and affordable to people from all walks of life. We are happy to see people unleash their imagination and creativity into reality. Anycubic has made its presence in over 200 countries and regions since 2015.

