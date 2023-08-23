MGM RESORTS FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $2.7 MILLION TO LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Employee giving enlivens company commitment to growing and supporting communities

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MGM Resorts Foundation (the "Foundation") has awarded more than $2.7 million in grants to nonprofit organizations located in communities in which MGM Resorts operates, including Southern Nevada, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Northeast Ohio, the DC Metropolitan area and Western Massachusetts. 107 nonprofit organizations received funding from the Foundation's Community Grant Fund. The organizations provide services around affordable housing, economic opportunity and workforce development, K-12 education, family services, food insecurity, health and wellness, homelessness, services for seniors and services for veterans and military families.

MGM Resorts Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts Foundation) (PRNewswire)

An Employee-Led Effort

MGM Resorts employees are at the heart of the Foundation, donating to the Community Grand Fund throughout the year. Grant decisions are made by Community Grant Councils, committees of employee volunteers who represent their respective regions and determine which local nonprofit agencies will receive funding.

The MGM Resorts Foundation was established in 2002 as an opportunity for MGM Resorts employees to contribute to important charitable causes. Since inception, the Foundation has raised more than $100 million and supported more than 1,500 charitable organizations. Guests are also able to contribute to the MGM Resorts Foundation.

"MGM Resorts employees continue to amaze us with their generosity and commitment to our local communities," said Maria Gatti, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Engagement. "On behalf of our 107 grant recipients, thank you for your donations and even more importantly, for enlivening our company's belief in investing in our communities through giving as well as volunteerism."

MGM Resorts' Commitment to the Community

MGM Resorts is committed to strengthening the livelihood, capacity and resiliency of communities, developing sustainable institutions, supporting good jobs, promoting next generation skill development and collaborating with the public sector, policymakers, educators and nonprofit organizations. MGM Resorts holds a bold vision for social impact and sustainability through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy. Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Company set concrete goals that are woven into the business' strategic plans. Click here to learn more about Focused on What Matters.

For a full list of grant recipients and to learn more about the MGM Resorts Foundation, visit www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.

About the MGM Resorts Foundation

The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees and guests of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees. In addition, the Foundation collects and distributes donations to the Foundation by third-party non-employees to support charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities approved by the Foundation's Board of Directors and organized by MGM Resorts employees to benefit qualified nonprofit charitable organizations designated by the Foundation's Board.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:

Andrea Bruce

Manager, Social Impact and Sustainability Communications

abruce@mgmresorts.com

702-460-6573

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGM Resorts International