dbt Labs Builds Momentum as the Industry Standard for Data Transformation

dbt Labs supports 3,500 customers and 25,000 companies using dbt to create and disseminate organizational knowledge

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, has announced several milestones related to its continued growth and recognition as the industry standard for data transformation. Adoption of dbt, which applies software engineering best practices to data transformation in the cloud, has increased at a rapid pace over the past year. dbt Labs has added more than 1,000 new dbt Cloud customers while receiving significant industry recognition.

dbt Labs (PRNewswire)

Over 3,500 dbt Cloud customers experiencing the benefits of accelerated data development

dbt Cloud has emerged as a mission-critical tool for data-driven companies working to build and deliver trusted data products. dbt Labs has seen particular growth in the enterprise segment. New customers in 2023 include AirServices Australia, Anheuser-Busch, British Red Cross, ThermoFisher Scientific, and Sequoia Capital.

Additionally, a recent Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact study found that companies that standardized their approach to data transformation with dbt Cloud experienced the following benefits:

Accelerated data development productivity by 30%

Time savings of more than 60% on data rework among data engineers

Data analysts recoup 20% of time spent gathering and preparing data

Avoided 20% of data transformation costs

Experienced benefits of $9.58 million over three years versus costs of $3.26 million

An ROI of 194% over three years

"Every senior data leader at every large organization we talk to right now wants to do two things at the same time," said Tristan Handy, CEO and founder of dbt Labs. "They want their teams to move faster while also maintaining centralized governance and quality. Historically, it's been challenging to do both simultaneously, but that's no longer true with dbt."

High-profile recognition from partners, customers and more

dbt Labs received a series of industry accolades for the company's tremendous work in helping data teams build faster and more reliable analytics workflows. The company was recently recognized in the following ways:

The dbt Community more than doubled since 2022 to over 80,000 data practitioners

The dbt Community, which is now 80,000+ members strong, remains an essential industry hub for learning and sharing analytics engineering best practices. As the dbt Community continues to scale, dbt Labs remains committed to fostering an environment for data professionals to work alongside one another and contribute to the growth of the modern data stack. There are now 49 dbt Community Meetups happening in 26 countries around the world and 750 data developers have passed the dbt Analytics Engineering Certification exam and are now dbt Certified.

To learn more about dbt Labs, visit: https://www.getdbt.com/

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 25,000 companies using dbt every week, 80,000 dbt Community members, and over 3,500+ companies paying for dbt Cloud.

To learn more about dbt Labs, visit https://www.getdbt.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE dbt Labs