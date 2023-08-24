Mad Rabbit launches at Walmart

The brand will roll out to nearly 2,000 doors this month and stands as the retailer's first full tattoo care line

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mad Rabbit, the leading maker and innovator of products for tattooed skin, today announces its launch at Walmart—the brand's first launch at mass retail. Starting today, a broad range of Mad Rabbit's tattoo products will start to roll out to nearly 2,000 doors and on walmart.com . The launch is Walmart's first full range of tattoo care products, providing solutions for tattooed skin from the first days of healing to maintaining the ongoing look and health of tattoos and tattooed skin.

Mad Rabbit (PRNewswire)

Mad Rabbit is bringing seven of its ten skincare products to Walmart including the Tattoo Balm, Soothing Gel, Tattoo Balm Stick, SPF, Numbing Cream, Daily Lotion and Daily Lotion Tube. These products will soon be available in 1,860 Walmart stores across the country in the natural and body care aisle. The same products will also be carried on Walmart.com.

"We are thrilled to launch at Walmart and are grateful that they believed in Mad Rabbit," said Oliver Zak, CEO of Mad Rabbit. "This collaboration will allow us to broaden our reach within the tattoo community, providing consumers with many points of purchase while also introducing new customers to the brand."

Mad Rabbit was created after founders Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor saw the need for tattoo care and jumped to fill the space. Now, nearly half the US population has at least one tattoo – doubling the rate in less than ten years. With this rising demand, the tattoo industry is projected to grow globally by 9.43% by 2029. Currently, Mad Rabbit is the market leader, selling one tattoo balm every 90 seconds and has helped preserve more than 3 million tattoos to date.

The tattoo care market has experienced a booming interest among consumers and the larger industry. The retailer chose Mad Rabbit as its first full product line in the space thanks to the brand's tested and innovative products and winning approach to the market that has won over tattooed consumers and professionals alike.

This retail expansion comes after Mad Rabbit announced its Series A investment earlier this year with participation from Mark Cuban, led by Lucas Brand Equity. This investment valued the brand at $56 million, quadrupling its valuation in just two years while growing 300% year-over-year. In addition to retail expansion, this funding is being used to build Mad Rabbit's product line, increase its marketing efforts, and expand its team to meet the demand for its products.

"We are excited to welcome Mad Rabbit to the Walmart family," said Walmart Associate Merchant, Austin Stevens. "The Mad Rabbit team continues to elevate the skincare and tattoo industry, which is quickly rising in popularity. We are proud to share this brand with our customers and address their need for tattoo care."

Including the launch at Walmart, the tattoo skincare brand now offers ten skincare products available online at walmart.com, madrabbit.com, verishop.com, vitaminshoppe.com and in store at Urban Outfitters, GNC and Walmart as well as tattoo shops nationwide.

About Mad Rabbit

Mad Rabbit's products have excited the tattoo community since 2019. Founded by two friends with a passion for ink, Mad Rabbit is a clean integrated skincare solution from preventative care, new tattoo aftercare, and daily tattoo skin essentials that support the long term health and vibrancy of tattooed skin. Mad Rabbit delivers results-driven skincare line designed to improve overall tattooed skin quality with an environmentally-conscious approach. Mad Rabbit was featured on "Shark Tank" in 2021 where they received an initial investment from entrepreneur, Mark Cuban. Since then founders Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor have been included on the Forbes 30 Under 30 List, which recognized their ingenuity and success.

Press Contact: Carolyn Lowe, carolyn@theleadpr.com 212.584.5668

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mad Rabbit