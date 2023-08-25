Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Singer CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Pianist SULLIVAN FORTNER on Tuesday August 29 at 7:30 P.M.

3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning and 5x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Singer & Composer CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT joins forces with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Pianist & Composer SULLIVAN FORTNER for an evening of unparalleled jazz excellence at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH. Tickets for Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Tuesday August 29 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

3x-GRAMMY Award-Winning Jazz Singer CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT and GRAMMY Award-Winning Pianist SULLIVAN FORTNER perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Tuesday August 29 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets available on Ticketsmaster.com and www.jimmysoncongress.com. (PRNewswire)

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 5x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Singer and Composer CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Jazz Pianist & Composer SULLIVAN FORTNER on Tuesday August 29 at 7:30 P.M. "If anyone can extend the lineage of the Big Three - Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, and Ella Fitzgerald - it is this virtuoso..." raves the NEW YORK TIMES about acclaimed jazz vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant.

"Salvant, regularly and rightly, is considered one of the greatest jazz singers of her generation…" says ROLLING STONE.

"Salvant, regularly and rightly, is considered one of the greatest jazz singers of her generation…"

— ROLLING STONE

"You get a singer like this once in a generation or two."

— WYNTON MARSALIS (on Cecile McLorin Salvant)

"Sullivan Fortner draws on the history of pianism—from Chopin to Tatum and beyond—while still retaining his own unique voice."

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winning & 5x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Singer and Composer CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT has developed a passion for storytelling and finding the connections between vaudeville, blues, folk traditions from around the world, theater, jazz, and baroque music. Salvant is an eclectic curator, unearthing rarely recorded, forgotten songs with strong narratives, interesting power dynamics, unexpected twists, and humor.

Salvant won the Thelonius Monk competition in 2010. In 2020, Salvant received the MacArthur fellowship and the Doris Duke Artist Award. Ghost Song, Salvant's debut album for Nonesuch Records, was released in March 2022 to critical acclaim, and has gone on to receive 2 GRAMMY® Award Nominations.

Cecile McLorin Salvant won "Best Jazz Vocal Album" at the GRAMMY® Awards for the albums For One to Love (2016); Dream & Daggers (2018); and The Window (2019). She also received GRAMMY® Award Nominations in the same category for the albums Woman Child (2014) and Ghost Song (2023).

For the past decade, GRAMMY® Award-Winning Pianist & Composer SULLIVAN FORTNER has been stretching deep-rooted talents as a pianist, composer, band leader and uncompromising individualist. The New Orleans artist received international praise as both key player and producer for his collaborative work on the album The Window (2018), alongside Cecile McLorin Salvant. Fortner has earned recognition in multiple Downbeat Magazine Critic's Poll categories, winning first place in "Rising Star Piano" and "Rising Star Jazz Artist".

In addition to associations with such diverse voices as Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Diane Reeves, Etienne Charles and John Scofield, Fortner's frequent and longtime collaborators have included Ambrose Akinmusire, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Stefon Harris, Peter Bernstein, Billy Hart, Gary Bartz, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Fred Hersch and the late Roy Hargrove. Recent collaborations include GRAMMY® Award Nominated releases Dear Love and Generations from jazz leaders Jazzmeia Horn and The Baylor Project, respectively.

Sullivan Fortner was Nominated for his second GRAMMY® Award in 2023 for "Best Arrangement Instrument & Vocals" for the song "Optimistic Voices / No Love No Dying", in which Cecile McLorin Salvant sings lead vocals. They are an incredible duo!

CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT and SULLIVAN FORTNER Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2023 Schedule of Shows now includes 10 NEA Jazz Masters, 48 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 45 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT and SULLIVAN FORTNER at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Tuesday August 19 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch. In June 2023, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club was given the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its' outstanding Wine List.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT JIMMY'S

An architecturally breathtaking center of arts and culture in the heart of historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club offers a rare and spectacular venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. The team at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club put heart and soul into creating a stunning full-service event space with new state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies delivered with outstanding next-level culinary experiences. Our high-touch approach, provided by professional and experienced event staff, ensures that everything is tailored to exceed your expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club, please call us at 888-603-5299, or fill out Jimmy's Private Event Request Form.

JOIN THE TEAM AT THE LABRIE GROUP FAMILY OF RESTAURANTS

Motivated by a commitment to culinary and hospitality excellence, founders Michael and Peter Labrie and their leadership team understand it is essential to seek out talented team members for each of The Labrie Group family of restaurants — Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, The Atlantic Grill, The River House, and Rio Tequila Cantina — all in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Career opportunities and current job openings can be found at www.TheLabrieGroup.com.

Website:

http://www.jimmysoncongress.com

Contact:

Suzanne Bresette

suzanne@jimmysoncongress.com

888-603-JAZZ

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club - Serious Jazz, Blues & Cuisine! (PRNewsfoto/Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club