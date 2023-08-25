Season One of "The Good News" hosted by Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. to launch on October 1st, 2023

Season One of "The Good News" hosted by Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. to launch on October 1st, 2023

Daily radio commentary by noted Civil Rights Icon, co-founder of the Hip - Hop Summit

and National Director of The Million Man March will be heard on an advertising campaign on Audacy News/Talk and Urban stations across with underwriting support by The Good News and U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Radio Network

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its initial season, Dr. Chavis will provide a daily :60 second radio commentary that offers a fresh, timely, unique perspective on the positive stories around headline news of the day across America and throughout the world, as well as the positive local business initiatives of the U.S Black Chambers, Inc. members 350,000 local chamber members from President/CEO Ron Busby.

"KMG Networks The Good News The U.S. Black Chambers"

The Good News will ignite a transformative spark, propelling the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) into an unprecedented realm of influence. The highly anticipated USBC Radio Network will seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive USBC Media Network.

Dr. Chavis emphasized, "I am honored to have the opportunity to host 'The Good News' supported by KMG Networks and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. I intend to lift up those good news stories that are not being presented by other media platforms. We intend to amplify those authentic news stories that help to inspire and motivate positive social transformation, equality and equity."

"For our debut season, The Good News and the USBC are investing in important News/Talk and Urban stations, including WCBS/NY, KNX/LA, and KCBS/SF, and other leading News/Talk and Urban Contemporary stations across the U.S. to kickstart his very important audio commentary to a national radio audience," remarked Gary Krantz, CEO of KMG Networks.

Ron Busby Sr, President and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. concluded "We're thrilled to present the debut program on the USBC Radio Network - 'The Good News' with Dr. Benjamin Chavis Jr., as we reveal this inaugural show, it marks the initial stride in a compelling series that aims to inspire, educate, and enthrall. Our enthusiasm extends to the forthcoming array of impactful programming, set to deeply connect with a diverse range of audiences. Our partnership with the KMG Networks has us poised not only to make a significant impact in the realm of media but to transcend its boundaries."

View original content:

SOURCE KMG Networks