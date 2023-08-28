National Cinema Day provides highest attendance for a single day since Avengers: Endgame in 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is proud to announce the second annual National Cinema Day was a resounding success at all theatres outperforming the 2022 event and securing the highest single day attendance total for Regal since Avengers: Endgame was released on April 26, 2019. With a large number of showtimes selling out across the US including most of the premium large format screens, the top performing movies in order were Barbie, Blue Beetle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, and Oppenheimer.

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal) (PRNewswire)

"National Cinema Day results completely exceeded our expectations at the concession stand and box office, providing a true celebration for our guests after a successful summer at Regal theatres," said Eduardo Acuna, CEO at Cineworld Group, parent company of Regal. "The amazing turnout helps show that the theatrical experience is one that cannot be replicated. Watching a movie on the big screen while enjoying a popcorn and Pepsi with a full theatre of movie fans is the experience we all want to have."

Make every day National Cinema Day with Regal Unlimited, allowing subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. With subscriptions starting at $18 a month, Regal Unlimited is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club. With a great line up of upcoming movies including Killers of the Flower Moon, The Marvels, Trolls Band Together, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Napoleon, and Wonka, sign up today and make every day National Cinema Day.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,818 screens in 429 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of July 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

Media Contact:

Richard M. Grover

Head of Marketing, Regal

(865) 925-9539

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regal