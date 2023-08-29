Advantage Club Earns Top Spot in HRO Today's 2023 Baker's Dozen List for Recognition Programs

GURGAON, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Club, a global employee engagement platform, has garnered noteworthy recognition as a Leading Recognition Program in the esteemed HRO Today Magazine's renowned 2023 Baker's Dozen list. The annual rankings, are derived from comprehensive survey of buyers & industry experts, underscore Advantage Club's steadfast commitment to excellence across multiple dimensions including breadth & quality of service, deal size & overall performance.

The meticulous assessment criteria employed in the Baker's Dozen rankings encompass an in-depth evaluation of the quality & comprehensive scope of services furnished by Advantage Club. Furthermore, these rankings factor in the magnitude & significance of deals successfully delivered by Advantage Club, illuminating its prowess in managing projects of varying sizes and complexities.

Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder and CEO of Advantage Club, conveying his gratitude, he remarked, "Being recognized as a Leading Recognition Program stands as a testament to the remarkable achievements of our dedicated team over the past year. Our journey wouldn't have been possible without the invaluable support of our clients, who have consistently believed in our mission."

Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co-founder and COO of Advantage Club added, "Our inclusion in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list is a reflection of our team's relentless commitment to driving impactful employee engagement initiatives. We recognize that a motivated workforce is pivotal for an organization's success, and this acknowledgment motivates us to continue crafting innovative solutions for both employers & employees."

Advantage Club's recognition on the list underscores its industry-leading position and reaffirms its status as a global trailblazer in the realm of employee engagement and recognition. As they continue to tread the path of excellence, the company is poised to inspire workplaces that not only attract but also nurture and retain top talent.

About Advantage Club:

Advantage Club offers benefits like rewards, recognitions, flexible benefits, wellness, onboarding, perks and communities on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by brand partners, allowing them to reach out to targeted customer segments. Advantage Club has nearly 4 million users with presence in 100+ countries, 1000+ clients & 10,000+ brand partners. Headquartered in San Francisco, Advantage Club has an impressive client portfolio featuring Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, Accenture, BCG, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Rakbank, Lafarge, Resort World Sentosa and many more.

