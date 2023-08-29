TreeHouse Foods to Webcast Participation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) announced today that Steve Oakland, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and Patrick O'Donnell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at https://www.treehousefoods.com/investors/investor-overview. A replay will also be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading private label food and beverage manufacturer in North America. Our purpose is to engage and delight - one customer at a time. Through our customer focus and category experience, we strive to deliver excellent service and build capabilities and insights to drive mutually profitable growth for TreeHouse and for our customers. Our purpose is supported by investment in depth, capabilities and operational efficiencies which are aimed to capitalize on the long-term growth prospects in the categories in which we operate.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

RELATED LINKS

View original content:

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.