CherryRoad Media Acquires Hutchinson Kansas Printing Operations from Gannett

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Media Inc. announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Hutchinson, Kansas, printing operations from Gannett Co., Inc. The printing operation currently prints most of CherryRoad Media's Kansas publications as well as numerous other newspapers in central and western Kansas. All current employees of the Hutchinson plant have been offered continuing employment.

This marks the first acquisition of a printing operation for CherryRoad Media, which entered the newspaper industry in late 2020 with the purchase of the weekly Cook County (MN) News-Herald. It has since grown to publish over 80 newspapers in 17 states, including more than 60 titles purchased from Gannett.

CEO Jeremy Gulban says the company wants to blend new technologies with traditional printed publications to help ensure the future of local newspapers.

"We are very excited to be to be acquiring the Hutchinson printing operation," said Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Media and CherryRoad Technologies. "For almost two years we have worked with the talented team in Hutchinson to print our newspapers. Now we welcome them to our organization. I wish to thank the leadership at Gannett for working with us to create a stable printing solution for newspapers in Kansas and Colorado. This is a good thing for the future availability of printed newspapers in the region."

CherryRoad Media is a wholly owned subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies, a Parsippany, New Jersey- based technology company that has been in business since 1983. CherryRoad provides complex technical solutions and system integration services to large enterprise customers, particularly state and local government entities.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with CherryRoad Media," said Doug Horne, Gannett Chief Financial Officer. "This transaction ensures we continue our mission of providing essential, trusted journalism to the community and that our experienced team at the Hutchinson facility will continue their good work, bringing local news to our audiences."

The transaction is expected to close on September 1, 2023. Specific terms are not being disclosed. The Hutchinson News is not included in the sale and will continue to be printed at the facility in Hutchinson.

