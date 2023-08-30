Equifax Helps Employers Streamline Unemployment Claim Process Through SIDES Determinations & Decisions Exchange Integration

Integration Designed to Help Expedite Claims and Better Maintain the Security and Privacy of Employee Information

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) has launched an integration with the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) Determinations & Decisions (DD) exchange, building on the company's market-leading position in the unemployment claims and cost management space. With this integration, the DD exchange is directly connected to the Equifax Workforce Solutions CaseBuilder™ platform, helping employers reduce paper-based unemployment insurance (UI) information requests, better expedite the unemployment claim process and maintain the security and privacy of employees' information.

"We're laser-focused on helping employers and their HR teams navigate complex administrative processes with greater confidence, so they can have more time to focus on supporting their employees and growing their businesses," said Dan Tienes, Offboarding Leader at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "By integrating the CaseBuilder platform with the SIDES Determinations & Decisions exchange, we're giving employers greater visibility and control over the unemployment claim process, while helping to streamline and speed up the entire experience."

Powered by the Equifax Cloud™ , CaseBuilder is an on-demand claims management platform that helps employers simplify and streamline the unemployment case management process while helping more effectively manage unemployment taxes and the associated tax rate. With the new SIDES DD exchange integration, employers using CaseBuilder can now receive automated notifications of decisions impacting claimant eligibility and are often able to take quicker action when filing an appeal. The integration also equips employers to help eliminate the need for mailed or faxed forms, which can help enhance security and privacy while reducing mailing costs and staff time.

SIDES is an electronic data exchange system that connects state unemployment agencies to employers (or their designated third-party administrators) to transmit information related to unemployment insurance claims, including claimant information, employer information, and determinations and decisions made by the state agency. The DD exchange, one of the six exchanges within SIDES that helps facilitate each critical step in the UI claim process, notifies employers of claim decisions and helps facilitate appeals.

Equifax is one of the nation's leading choices for unemployment management processes, with 65 years' experience and a dedicated team of approximately 500 professionals focused on unemployment insurance. This combination of deep expertise and industry knowledge helps deliver valuable support for employers, with a focus on helping reduce unemployment costs, better managing workflows and providing expert insights. For more information please click here .

