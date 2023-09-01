All Within My Hands and Enlightened Team Up to Fight Hunger

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), and Enlightened have partnered in the fight against hunger with the release of their limited edition, guitar-shaped ice cream bar. The campaign will launch nationally on September 6th, 2023.

Inspired by the legendary ESP Truckster, once available as part of the James Hetfield Signature Series line, Enlightened and All Within My Hands collaborated with ESP Guitars to resurrect the design, bringing authenticity to the first-ever guitar-shaped ice cream bar! This creation of rich dark chocolate and creamy vanilla ice cream brings together the love of music, delicious treats, and giving back. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will help fund the Foundation's mission of supporting local food banks.

This unique partnership combines the innovative spirit of Enlightened, a leader in the better-for-you treat space, and the charitable endeavors of All Within My Hands, known for their dedication to fight against hunger, workforce education, and disaster relief. Accompanying this collaboration is a sweepstakes for an autographed ESP LTD AWMH Guitar. The black ESP LTD guitar is emblazoned with the All Within My Hands logos and signed in silver sharpie by all four members of Metallica.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with All Within My Hands to create a product that not only brings joy to taste buds but also helps to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals facing food insecurity, a mission we have supported through our company history," said Michael Shoretz, CEO and founder of Enlightened. "By enjoying this delicious treat, consumers can join us in making a difference, one delicious bite at a time."

"It truly takes a village to create real change. We are grateful that Michael and the team at Enlightened are getting behind our efforts to drive more awareness and contribution to our mission," said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands.

The AWMH x Enlightened guitar-shaped ice cream bar (Box of 4, MSRP $6.99) will be available for a limited time at Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, ShopRite, H-E-B, Weis Markets, Safeway, Foodtown, and more.

For more information on the collaboration between Enlightened and All Within My Hands, please visit eatenlightened.com/awmh or allwithinmyhands.org.

ABOUT ALL WITHIN MY HANDS

All Within My Hands (AWMH) was established in 2017 by Metallica to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows Metallica's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100% of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

ABOUT ESP GUITARS

Founded in 1975, the ESP Guitar Company is a leading global manufacturer of quality musical instruments. ESP has been building guitars for Metallica since 1987. ESP brands include ESP Custom Shop, ESP Original Series, ESP/LTD Signature Series, ESP USA, ESP E-II, and LTD. For more information, visit www.espguitars.com .

ABOUT ENLIGHTENED

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the low-sugar dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, ShopRite, Wegmans, Publix and Walmart. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative low-sugar treats, including Greek yogurt pints and bars, light ice cream bars, no-sugar-added ice cream pints and bars, and chocolate covered dough bites and fruit bites. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite treats. Beyond Better Foods includes Enlightened and Bada Bean Bada Boom. For more information on Enlightened, visit www.eatenlightened.com.

