Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G Returns to Cincinnati Uplifting Women in Sports, Business and Education

LPGA tournament to tee off next week

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and The Procter and Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) today shared new details on their continued efforts to uplift women in sports, business and education through their innovative Game Changers program established in conjunction the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G.

Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G (PRNewswire)

"In just the second year of the Game Changers program, we are honored to have supported over 150 women in pursuit of their academic and professional aspirations, including awarding over $70,000 to students since the scholarship program began," said Kate Meyer, Kroger Health & Beauty Care Vice President. "Together with P&G, we are so proud to welcome more participants into the into the leadership program and empower even more scholars to pursue their dreams."

Game Changers includes the world-class leadership program, the Queen City Game Changers, to accelerate female advancement into executive leadership roles. It also features the Game Changers Scholarship program to support a diverse group of women seeking advanced degrees in business and liberal arts.

In year one, the Queen City Game Changers leadership program graduated over 130 women from corporate and entrepreneurial backgrounds, with 20% of corporate participants earning promotions and numerous entrepreneurs growing their businesses while gaining access to corporate collaborations.

The 2023 Game Changers scholarship program presented by The Kroger Foundation and Always® Brand this year will award 23 female students from each Kroger division with a $2,000 scholarship. All honorees will be recognized at ceremonies held the week of September 5, during the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G.

The LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G will tee off on Thursday, September 7, and host many of the world's top golfers. The Championship will conclude on Sunday with an award ceremony honoring the tournament winner.

"We couldn't be prouder to showcase how the Queen City is a great place to work, live, raise a family, and enjoy world-class events like the Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G," said Pat Cady, P&G Sales Senior Vice President. "In year two, it's incredible to see how the impact of the Game Changers program has grown to empower women not only here in Cincinnati, but also across the country."

P&G and Kroger Activations at the 2023 Queen City Championship

Kroger and P&G have added a number of new and enhanced fan activation stations and player/caddie amenities, which include:

Pampers Family Center will return with its parent's room, changing stations, and an area where parents can take a break with their kids from the day and enjoy fun activities. This year, additional changing stations will be added throughout the tournament grounds.

Dawn, Swiffer, and Febreze will activate their "Close the Chore Gap" campaign by taking over the on-site Volunteer HQ, with branding in any areas where Volunteers will be present, including the Marshal Quiet Paddles and the Standard Header.

Tide will be featured on the full back of the Caddie Bibs. Throughout the tournament grounds, you'll see our fabric care brands, including Gain, Downy, and Unstoppables.

Secret Deodorant will sponsor the Driving Range and will be represented on all the Tee Markers. This year, the Secret Driving Range has added DJ Etrayn and a beverage stand from Wednesday-Sunday. An LPGA Selfie Station will also be available for fans and families to take pictures and capture memories from the tournament.

Gillette Venus and Head & Shoulders will sponsor "Patriot's Pavilion" – an area celebrating current & prior military members, situated on the 14 Green.

Bounty will be the official concessions partner of the tournament, sponsoring the "Bounty Meal Deal" to help keep food affordable and mess-free for the entire family.

Pantene, Herbal Essences, and Mielle will have a special Braid Bar and Selfie Station at the Fan Zone with product giveaways and fun activities for the whole family.

The Kroger "Our Brands" trailer will be distributing samples from Kroger Simple Truth and Private Selection brands from Thursday thru Sunday.

Kroger Kroji Mascots will be present on select days to engage with fans through photo ops and unique one-on-one experiences. Kroger will host a longest putt experience for all fans where they can test their skills and win exclusive prizes. Kroger will also host a "Re-Fresh Zone" at this year's tournament where fans can get a break from the heat and relax.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Cascade®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Mr. Clean®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Secret®, SK-II®, Swiffer®, Tampax®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About The Kroger Co. Foundation

Established in 1987, The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kroger's private foundation, aligns community investments and grants with Kroger's Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. Last year, the Foundation directed $12.7 million in grants to 322 non-profit organizations across the country.

About Always

Always®, the world's leader in feminine protection, offers a wide range of feminine pads, wipes and liners designed to fit different body types, period flows and preferences. The Always line of feminine products includes Always Infinity™, Always Ultra Thins, Always Maxis, Always Radiant Pads, Always Liners and Always Feminine Wipes. Please visit www.always.com for more information.

For nearly 40 years, Always has been empowering girls globally, bringing puberty education to millions of adolescent girls. Through the #LikeAGirl campaign, Always is on a mission to help stop the drop in confidence girls experience at puberty.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.