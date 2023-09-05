Exosomes functionally deliver siRNAs in vivo to repress tumor growth

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VesiCURE Therapeutics Co. Ltd., a biotechnology company located in Suzhou, China, recently released a preprint on BioRxiv titled "Harnessing extracellular vesicles for efficient siRNA delivery in vitro and in vivo" (doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2023.08.26.554924). In this manuscript, the VesiCURE team introduced their proprietary exosome-based technology called "dilEVry" and demonstrated its capability for effective functional siRNA delivery in a tumor model.

Over the past few years, exosomes have gained significant attentions as a promising drug delivery vehicle in both academic and biomedical industry circles. These native cell-based nanoparticles have successfully been employed to transport antisense oligonucleotides (ASO), proteins and small molecules in numerous clinical trials, showing low immunogenicity and good safety profiles. Nevertheless, their therapeutic potential for loading and delivering siRNAs remains relatively unexplored.

While the approval of several siRNA drugs is gaining momentum, and the RNAi field is experiencing dynamic growth, the available delivery options for siRNA drugs remain limited. Achieving successful delivery of siRNAs to tumor tissues and non-hepatocyte cells still represents an unrealized potential throughout the world.

In this study, the VesiCURE team utilized their "dilEVry" platform to load exosomes with tumor-inhibiting siRNAs. When administered intratumorally in a CDX tumor model, this approach resulted in progressive inhibition of tumor growth overtime. Furthermore, a biodistribution study exhibited a notable accumulation of dye-labeled exosomes within the tumors, strongly indicating the potential of exosomes for delivering siRNAs into tumors through intravenous infusion, a development currently underway in-house.

The publication also presented compelling findings, revealing the absence of systemic toxicity impacting body weight, which provides substantial evidence supporting the continued development of "dilEVry" EVs as a promising treatment option for various human diseases.

