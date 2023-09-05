Globe GOMO Goes Live on LotusFlare DNO Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare today announced that GOMO Philippines , the first fully-digital telecom brand in the Philippines operated by Globe Telecom , is now live on LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud, a cloud-native commerce and monetization managed service that provides a digital business support system (BSS) for communications and media services providers.

LotusFlare DNO Cloud now serves as the fully-digital BSS for GOMO in the Philippines, supporting nearly 3 million GOMO customers. GOMO customers were migrated to LotusFlare DNO Cloud within a 5-hour timeframe in a planned maintenance window by Globe and LotusFlare teams. A newly-updated GOMO Philippines mobile app was developed and released to GOMO customers as part of the BSS replatforming process. LotusFlare DNO Cloud for GOMO Philippines was deployed, integrated and tested in a 6-month project and runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"The creation of GOMO was a key step in digitizing Filipinos' lives when it launched as one of the first fully digital telecom brands in the Philippines," said Mr. Darius Delgado, Senior Vice President of Consumer Mobile Business. "We decided to move to LotusFlare DNO Cloud because of the innovation and agility it delivers. GOMO can conceptualize and launch new, exciting offers and digital services to our customers in just minutes. Globe is not only pleased with the business outcome of this project but also how Globe and LotusFlare teams worked as true partners to continue the digitalization of Filipino life."

"I would like to thank all Globe and LotusFlare people around the world who have worked hard and succeeded in transitioning GOMO Philippines to a fully-digital BSS software foundation to provide the agility to deliver an amazing and rewarding digital experience to the people of the Philippines," said Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare. "LotusFlare is thankful for its partnership with Globe and looks forward to helping Globe continue to simplify technology and simplify the customer experience moving forward."

LotusFlare DNO Cloud provides massive simplification, speed and cost savings to Globe. By consolidating the platform with one trusted partner, Globe was able to remove three legacy systems.Previously, launching new offers required weeks of effort and maintenance windows. Globe is now able to launch in minutes with no maintenance windows. Globe and LotusFlare will work together to build the next-level subscriber experience to cement GOMO as the best digital brand in the market.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710355/LotusFlare_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199125/4249320/GOMO_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101618/4249321/Globe_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE LotusFlare