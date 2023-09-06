American Battery Technology Company Receives Contract for $57M Grant from US DOE for Construction of Commercial-Scale Lithium Hydroxide Refinery

Company receives U.S. Department of Energy grant award contract to support funding of refinery construction to sustainably unlock untapped domestic lithium resources

RENO, Nev., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQX: ABML), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received its $57 million contract award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for a multi-year project to design, construct, and operate its first-of-kind commercial-scale lithium hydroxide manufacturing facility in Tonopah, Nevada.

The receiving of this grant contract award marks a major milestone in the commercialization of ABTC's Tonopah Flats Lithium Project, which is designed to provide commercial-scale quantities of low-cost, low environmental impact, domestic critical mineral lithium hydroxide needed for the U.S. clean energy transition. Based on a recent third-party audited SK-1300-compliant Inferred* Resource Report, the Tonopah Flats Lithium Project is one of the largest known lithium resources in the United States, containing approximately 15.8 million tons of economically accessible lithium on a carbonate equivalent basis.

This project engages several world-class partners, including DuPont Water Solutions, the University of Nevada, Reno, and Argonne National Laboratory to support the commercialization of this next generation facility for the manufacturing of low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically produced critical battery minerals.

ABTC has already engaged one of the premier global construction firms, Black & Veatch, for the engineering, procurement, and construction of this commercial-scale lithium hydroxide refinery based on ABTC's internally-developed, first-of-kind processing techniques.

This competitive federal grant was established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which included the Battery Material Processing and Component Manufacturing Act, sponsored by U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto of Nevada.

"I'm proud to support the Nevada businesses and workers who are mining, processing, and recycling the critical minerals necessary to grow our clean energy economy," said U.S. Senator Cortez Masto of Nevada. "This program I established will deliver funding to create new jobs in our state, bolster our lithium supply chain, and help drive our sustainable future."

"As we continue towards a clean energy future, it's important that Nevada leads the way by bolstering domestic energy manufacturing and creating jobs," said U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada. "I'm thrilled the American Battery Technology Company is receiving the funding I helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law so that Nevada can continue to lead the nation in battery manufacturing."

"Congratulations to the American Battery Technology Company for your contract with the Department of Energy," said U.S. Congressman Steven Horsford of Nevada. "I am pleased to support investments in our mining and manufacturing sector, creating jobs and boosting our local economy. I am proud of Nevada's work to lead our nation in the area of battery manufacturing, and this project is a testament to the potential that we have in the Silver State."

Also in line with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo's five-year economic plan, ABTC's efforts to secure a sustainable, domestic supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide aims to support the development of local permanent jobs, infrastructure improvements, and educational opportunities. By leveraging resources and expertise of collaborating grant partners, like the Governor's Office of Economic Development and the University of Nevada, Reno, the project has the potential to create over 150 new skilled regional jobs and foster local community-driven betterment through an environment and equity focused micro-grants program.

"This project is an exciting opportunity for the American Battery Technology Company and our entire state," said Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo. "Not only does this project represent a milestone in our efforts to diversify our state's economy, but it highlights how companies are leading the way in new technology and innovation right here in Nevada."

