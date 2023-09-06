Carrier and Viessmann Climate Solutions Webcast

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today announced it will host a webcast featuring Chairman & CEO David Gitlin and Viessmann Group CEO Max Viessmann on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The discussion will be moderated by Barclays Capital Multi-Industry Analyst Julian Mitchell.

To access the webcast, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Carrier Investor Relations site at ir.carrier.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations or to listen to the webcast by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Webcast Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Contact: Media Inquiries

Ashley Barrie

561-365-1260

Investor Relations

Sam Pearlstein

561-365-2251

Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com

