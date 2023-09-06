GoPro Launches $399 HERO12 Black with Up to 2x Longer Runtimes, 5.3K and 4K HDR Video, Wireless Audio Support for Apple AirPods + Other Bluetooth® Devices, Plus Powerful New Camera Features for Both Professional + Casual Enthusiasts

GoPro Launches $399 HERO12 Black with Up to 2x Longer Runtimes, 5.3K and 4K HDR Video, Wireless Audio Support for Apple AirPods + Other Bluetooth® Devices, Plus Powerful New Camera Features for Both Professional + Casual Enthusiasts

Max Lens Mod 2.0 Accessory for HERO12 Black Enables the Best in Class, Widest-Ever 177° Field of View at Market-Leading 4K60 Resolution

New Timecode Sync Makes It Easy for Professionals to Synchronize Multiple HERO12 Black Cameras, New GP-Log with available Look Up Tables (LUTs) Enable Pro-Level Color Grading

GoPro Announces November Launch of All-New Quik Desktop App for GoPro Subscribers at No Additional Cost, Quik Desktop App Will Sync with Quik Mobile App for Seamless Cross-Platform Editing and Content Management

GoPro's Synchronized Mobile + Desktop Video and Photo Editing Apps Will Support Footage from Any Camera, Making $49.99 Annual GoPro Subscription Ideal Choice for Aspiring Content Creators, Regardless of What Camera They Use

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced its new HERO12 Black camera, raising the bar yet again for the small, rugged, ultra-versatile cameras the company is famous for.

"Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro's 21 years of experience," says CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman .

GoPro's newest flagship camera has an MSRP of $399.99 and builds on the groundbreaking performance of its predecessor, enabling up to 2x longer runtimes thanks to a redesigned power management system, stunning high dynamic range (HDR) video in market leading 5.3K and 4K resolution video, support for Bluetooth® audio devices, including Apple AirPods and improved HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, along with a host of powerful new camera features designed to serve new users and professionals alike.

An exciting part of HERO12 Black's new capabilities is its new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory, which enables the market's widest 177° field of view at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Max Lens Mod 2.0 can capture video and photos in three field-of-view settings—Max Wide, Max SuperView and the all-new, hyper-immersive Max HyperView—fully exploiting HERO12 Black's extra-large 8:7 sensor to enable perspectives that are 36% wider when capturing widescreen video and 48% taller when capturing vertical video, when compared to HER012 Black's standard lens. These market leading wide-angle perspectives are ideal for capturing everything from "feels like you're there" first-person perspectives of your favorite sports and activities to dream-like immersion in natural settings when traveling or adventuring with friends and family outdoors. Max Lens Mod 2.0 features 2x more scratch resistant glass than its predecessor along with a durable hydrophobic lens coating that wicks water drops away.

"HERO12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture," says GoPro CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman. "Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro's 21 years of experience and our passion for helping you capture and share your life in an immersive, dream-like way that makes you and your audience feel like you're right there again, reliving your favorite experiences in vivid detail."

HERO12 Black features many new, powerful pro-minded capabilities that will also benefit more casual users thanks to their intuitive and convenient design:

Wireless audio support for Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth ® audio devices such as earbuds, headphones and microphones—great for vlogging, scene narration and issuing voice commands to control your HERO12 Black from a distance

GP-Log with available LUTs for more control and color grading in post-production

Wireless timecode sync an unlimited number of HERO12 Black cameras for easy multi-camera editing with Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier and other leading editing apps

Optimized encoding that delivers smaller file sizes with no compromise to image quality

More casual users who may be looking for the perfect blend of convenience and control will love HERO12 Black's updated user interface, which includes simplified controls plus a new Vertical Capture Mode that captures vertical 9:16 aspect ratio 4K video while the camera is mounted horizontally—perfect for sharing straight to vertically-oriented social channels.

GoPro is also expanding its software experience and GoPro subscriber benefits with the launch of its new Quik desktop app. Quik desktop will be available exclusively to GoPro subscribers at no additional charge. Quik desktop brings the speed and convenience of the Quik mobile app to desktop users, but with an expanded list of features and capabilities that take advantage of a desktop computer's processing power and screen size. Quik desktop and Quik mobile apps will sync with one another so that you can start an editing project on one app and seamlessly transition to the other for maximum convenience and flexibility. Quik desktop will be available for Mac on November 1 and Windows in Summer 2024.

HERO12 Black is available today for preorder on GoPro.com for $399.99 as well as Max Lens Mod 2.0 for $99.99, or $79.99 for GoPro subscribers. Both products will be available in stores worldwide on September 13.

HERO12 Black: Versatile, Feature-Rich and Fun!

HERO12 Black takes GoPro's proven, durable design and elevates it with blistering performance and usability upgrades to deliver the most capable and convenient HERO camera yet:

Up to 2x Longer Runtimes: Dramatically improved power management system delivers 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K60 (HERO12 Black's highest performance setting), over 95 minutes at 5.3K30 and over 155 minutes of continuous recording at 1080p30, all with HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization on.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) Photo + Video: HDR delivers eye-popping high dynamic range photos and 5.3K+ 4K video.

Market-Leading 5.3K Resolution + 8x Slo-Mo: 5.3K video delivers 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p. Slow down to 8x slo-mo in up to 2.7K resolution. Or grab up to 24.7 megapixel frame grabs and 27 megapixel photos. Capture 4K video at up to 120 frames per second for 4x slo-mo.

· Unmatched Wide Angle Perspectives with Max Lens Mod 2.0 Accessory : 36% wider field of view when capturing widescreen video and 48% taller field of view when capturing vertical video. Now with 2x more scratch-resistant lens and a durable hydrophobic lens coating that wicks water drops away.

GP-Log + available LUTs: GP-Log with available Look Up Tables (LUTs) allows professional users to have more control with post-production editing and color grading.

Wireless Audio Support for Apple AirPods + Other Bluetooth ® Devices: Now you can record audio straight to HERO12 Black from Bluetooth ® devices such as Apple AirPods, earbuds, headphones and microphones—great for vlogging, scene narration and issuing voice commands to control your HERO12 Black from a distance.

Emmy Award-Wining Video Stabilization with 360° Horizon Lock: HyperSmooth 6.0 features next-generation AutoBoost that automatically boosts video stabilization as needed, while maintaining the smallest cropping margin possible with imperceptible transitions between crop levels. HyperSmooth 6.0 also enables horizon-leveling even with full 360° camera rotation in the Linear + Horizon Lock digital lens or in all lens settings when using the Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory.

Versatile 8:7 Aspect Ratio: 1/1.9" sensor enables market-leading versatility with its extra-large 8:7 aspect ratio that can be cropped into vertical 9:16, widescreen 16:9, traditional 4:3 or full-frame 8:7 aspect ratios. Now available across all video resolutions as well as TimeWarp, Time Lapse, Night Lapse and all Night Effects modes.

GoPro-Exclusive HyperView Ultra-Wide Angle Lens Setting: HERO12 Black's HyperView digital lens sets a new bar for immersive, wide-angle video. Also available as an even wider Max HyperView perspective when using the optional Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory.

New Vertical Capture Mode: Capture vertical video with HERO12 Black mounted horizontally—perfect for sharing straight to vertically-oriented social channels.

Simplified Camera Controls: Updated "Easy Controls" for users looking for maximum convenience and streamlined "Pro Controls" for advanced users looking for maximum control and efficiency.

Night Effects with Still Images: Light Painting, Vehicle Light Trails and Star Trails enable pro-level capture with push-button ease.

New Power Tools: Interval Photo joins a suite of Power Tools designed to help you capture video and photos in unique ways. Interval Photo enables photo-capture at fixed intervals, from every 0.5 seconds all the way up to every 120 seconds.

Timecode Sync: Sync an unlimited number of HERO12 Black cameras for easy multi-camera editing. Works with Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier and other leading editing apps.

1/4-20 Mounting: HERO12 Black's mounting fingers now feature 1/4-20 mounting threads, making HERO12 Black compatible with standard camera mounts and accessories.

Auto-Upload to the Cloud, Auto Edits + Unlimited Backup: Available for GoPro subscribers, HERO12 Black auto-uploads to your GoPro cloud account while the camera is charging, and you'll receive an automatic highlight video after the upload is complete. There's no limit to the amount of GoPro footage you can upload to your GoPro cloud account and all footage is stored at 100% source quality.

Rugged, Versatile, Reliable: HERO12 Black is waterproof to 33 feet with no additional housing required and is built "GoPro Tough" to take a beating. GoPro subscribers enjoy "no questions asked" damaged camera replacement.

NEW Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote

GoPro is launching a new 48-inch-long extension pole that collapses to just 10 inches and is designed to work with HERO12 Black's new 1/4-20 mounting threads. Mounting fingers are also included to ensure compatibility with all GoPro cameras.

Included with the new extension pole is a detachable, wearable and waterproof Bluetooth® shutter remote that makes it easy to control HERO12 Black's shutter even when the pole is fully extended. This convenient, new remote will be compatible with: HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini and HERO10 Black.

The all-new Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote will be available in October 2023. Visit GoPro.com to learn more.

Global Availability

HERO12 Black ($399.99) and Max Lens Mod 2.0 ($99.99 or $79.99 for GoPro subscribers) are available for preorder on GoPro.com starting today. Both products will be available in stores globally on September 13, along with HERO12 Black Creator Edition for $599.99. Learn more at GoPro.com.

To learn more about the upcoming Quik desktop app, visit GoPro.com/news.

GoPro will also host a HERO12 Black "Ask Me Anything" virtual event exclusively for GoPro subscribers on September 7. Tune in here.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Founded in 2002, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

The newest flagship HERO12 Black GoPro camera has an MSRP of $399.99 and builds on the groundbreaking performance of its predecessor, enabling up to 2x longer runtimes thanks to a redesigned power management system, stunning HDR video in market leading 5.3K and 4K resolution video, support for Bluetooth audio devices, including Apple AirPods and improved HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, along with a host of powerful new camera features designed to serve new users and professionals alike. (PRNewswire)

An exciting addition to HERO12 Black’s new capabilities is the new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory, which enables the market’s widest 177° field of view at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Max Lens Mod 2.0 can capture video and photos in three field-of-view settings—Max Wide, Max SuperView and the all-new, hyper-immersive Max HyperView—fully exploiting HERO12 Black’s extra-large 8:7 sensor to enable perspectives that are 36% wider when capturing widescreen video and 48% taller when capturing ve (PRNewswire)

“HERO12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture,” says CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman. “Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro’s 21 years of experience and our passion for helping you capture and share your life in an immersive, dream-like way that makes you and your audience feel like you’re right there again, reliving your favorite experiences in vivid detail.” (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.