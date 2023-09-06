Hawaiian Airlines Begins Ticket Sales for Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Guests to enjoy Hawaiʻi-inspired cabin design and 34 premium suites with lie-flat seats

HONOLULU, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers from the Bay Area and Los Angeles planning a Hawaiʻi vacation can be the first to experience the elegant, island-inspired design and comfort of Hawaiian Airlines new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft starting next spring. Hawaiʻi's hometown carrier today began ticket sales for its 787 aircraft, which will initially enter service between Hawaiʻi and San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX).

Hawaiian's new flagship aircraft will debut April 15 with daily service between Honolulu (HNL) and San Francisco through May 14, followed by select flights between Honolulu and Los Angeles starting May 14, and Maui (OGG) and Los Angeles from May 15. Tickets are available at www.hawaiianairlines.com.

Guests boarding Hawaiian's 787 will be immersed in a cabin that evokes Hawaiʻi's beauty through bold textures, soothing sunrise and sunset lighting, and sinuous ocean and wind patterns. The 300-seat aircraft features Hawaiian's newest premium product, Leihōkū Suites (garland of stars): 34 suites that envelop guests in a tranquil space with lie-flat seating, an 18-inch in-flight entertainment screen, personal power outlets, wireless cell phone charging and direct aisle access. Set in a 1-2-1 configuration with doors, the suites offer privacy or a shared experience with combinable double suites allowing couples to fall asleep while gazing at a starlit ceiling inspired by constellations that guided early Polynesian voyagers.

"Our 787's uniquely Hawaiian design and comfort, paired with the award-winning hospitality of our crew, will create an unparalleled experience for our guests on their travel to the islands," said Avi Mannis, chief marketing officer at Hawaiian Airlines.

In developing its Leihōkū Suites, Hawaiian became the first airline to partner with Adient Aerospace – a joint venture between the Boeing Company and Adient, a world leader in automotive seats. Hawaiian's 787 Main Cabin consists of 266 Collins Aerospace Aspire light-weight seats with ergonomically contoured back and armrests that maximize seat space, offer more shoulder and hip room and feature a 12-inch seatback monitor with USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

Each design element of Hawaiian's 787 celebrates navigators who have sailed the Pacific by observing the stars, sun, winds, waves and wildlife. The airline worked with design consultant Teague to realize Hawaiian's vision of honoring Pacific exploration in a modern aircraft.

Every detail of the interior pays homage to Hawaiʻi's pristine environment, from wall panels depicting native wood grains to the lavatory floor inspired by shimmering black volcanic sand. 'Ōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) is integrated into seat row numbers and other placards. Laminates and fabrics reflect the forms of native Hawaiian plants.

The 787 offers enhanced cabin air filtration and its carbon-fiber composite airframe permits travel at a lower cabin altitude, resulting in a more comfortable flight. Guests will also notice a quiet cabin thanks to acoustic-treated engine inlets, as well as extra-large, dimmable windows, spacious overhead bins and lavatory toilets and faucets with touchless activation.

Hawaiian is scheduled to receive the first of 12 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in January, with additional deliveries planned through 2027.

