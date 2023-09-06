Join USANA for September #HungerActionMonth to Fight to End Hunger

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in global nutrition, and its USANA Foundation are proud to participate in Hunger Action Month. Started in 2008 by Feeding America, it raises awareness about hunger in America and inspires action.

USANA Foundation (PRNewswire)

The USANA Foundation is shining a light this September on the hunger crisis in areas where their programs are empowering families with sustainable solutions to end malnourishment. A portion of this month's U.S.-based Foundation donations will go to Feeding America to support their programs throughout the country.

"As Hunger Action Month unfolds, it's time we all look inward," said Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "The fight against hunger isn't someone else's battle—it's ours. With the USANA Foundation's efforts with Feeding America to combat malnutrition, we envision a world where families' plates aren't empty, and their hearts are full."

To donate or learn more about USANA's charitable efforts, please visit USANAfoundation.org.

"Food insecurity also needs to be addressed locally," Paul continued. "We invite everyone to support our Utah-based USANA Kids Eat program that serves 6,700 food-insecure kids along the Wasatch Front—packing and delivering meal bags to their school to sustain them though the weekend."

This Hunger Action Month, USANA is highlighting three ways to help: Sign up to sponsor Garden Tower communities—each of the 20 Towers grows food for up to 10 families; volunteer to join a USANA Foundation service trip to make a difference in global communities who need it most; or be a one-time or monthly donor to support life-changing, nutrition-focused programs. Every act of kindness makes a valuable impact.

"Hunger Action Month is an amazing initiative for us here at USANA," said Jim Brown, USANA president and CEO. "We're dedicated to ending world hunger each and every day through the USANA Foundation. And I believe we're truly making a significant difference. Together, we can create sustainable, long-term solutions to eradicate world hunger."

About The USANA Foundation

The USANA Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) to help expand and enhance USANA's ongoing charitable efforts. The Foundation provides immediate and long-term global food relief through a network of community-driven partnerships to nourish, equip, and eliminate hunger and malnutrition throughout the world. Learn more at USANAfoundation.org.

Media Contact: Amy Haran

Executive Vice President of Communications

(801) 954-7641

media(at)USANA.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USANA