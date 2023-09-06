Kinderhook Industries Bolsters Senior Leadership and Names Liam Rogers Head of Capital Formation & Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), a leading middle market private equity firm with over $5.4 billion of cumulative capital commitments, announced it has named Liam Rogers as Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation & Investor Relations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Liam to the Kinderhook team. His deep relationships and expertise within the institutional investor universe will be incredibly valuable for our current and future investor partners," said Chris Michalik, Managing Director and Kinderhook co-founder. "Liam's history of building long-term partnerships with investors aligns perfectly with Kinderhook's philosophy, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Prior to joining Kinderhook, Rogers was an Executive Director in the UBS Private Funds Group, where he raised capital from institutional investors for private equity funds. Previously, he was a Vice President in Lazard's Private Capital Advisory Group.

Rogers said, "Kinderhook is known for its collaborative partnerships with founders, management teams and investors, and has firmly established itself as a consistent leader in the institutional investment community by building businesses the right way and delivering excellent returns. I am excited to join Kinderhook and to work with our investor partners."

Tom Tuttle and Robert Michalik, Managing Directors and Kinderhook co-founders, added, "We are delighted to continue to grow the Kinderhook team with the addition of Liam. He embodies our values and shares our commitment to serving our investors and our portfolio companies."

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 425 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, business services / environmental and light manufacturing / automotive sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit https://www.kinderhook.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kinderhook Industries