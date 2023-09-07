GoNative announces global relaunch as Median.co, expands exciting mobile app offerings for developers and companies of all sizes

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - GoNative.io, the leading app development platform and solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand identity and website: Median.co. The launch signifies an entirely new brand blueprint for the company and celebrates both its record growth and decade-long journey as a leader in solving, simplifying, and supporting the development of web + native mobile apps for customers around the globe.

Founded by mobile software veterans John Snyder and Weiyin He in 2014, Median unites leading technology with exceptional client support, offering products and services that are central to streamlined web + app development strategies for businesses all over the world. As Median, the company remains dedicated to helping its customers launch and maintain high-quality, full-feature web + native apps simply and efficiently, and at a fraction of the effort of building and maintaining apps in-house.

"Since 2014, we've been the industry-leading solution for building full-feature native apps powered by web content. While we're proud of our identity as GoNative, we're excited to honor our decade-long success in this industry with a forward-looking brand, and point of view," says Snyder.

"While our name and appearance are changing, our core products and exceptional services will continue to provide powerful value for our customers, who are the heart of our business," adds He.

In addition to launching a new name, logo, and website, the company unveiled a refresh of its popular App Studio, where users can enter a website URL, build an app, and instantly preview it in browser-based mobile device simulators. To date, the platform has been used to build over 1 million apps for customers of all shapes, sizes, and industries. Visitors to Median.co can continue to try out the App Studio for free.

"Since 2014, we've grown to be the most used — and most trusted — enterprise-grade web-plus-native app development platform as GoNative. The time has come for a new brand identity that captures the huge scope of what we do, and what we're about to do," says Kingsley Gifford, the company's CEO. "That's why we're well-positioned, and exceptionally excited, to continue our success as Median."

Median is the industry-leading end-to-end solution for developing, publishing, and maintaining native mobile apps for iOS and Android powered by web content. Our mission is to simplify the app development process for web developers and companies of all sizes, helping customers build powerful, full-feature native apps while saving them the time and cost of in-house development.

Since launching in 2014, fast-growing startups and Fortune 500 companies such as Unilever, Whole Foods, Honeywell, Allstate, AON, and McKesson have trusted Median's platform to develop their native mobile iOS and Android apps.

From Self-Service licenses to professional-grade Enterprise plans, Median offers solutions for customers based on their specific requirements. Delegate low-level app development and maintenance to Median, and free up time to focus on user experience, new features, and more pressing items on your to-do list. For more information and to build an app for free, visit: median.co.

