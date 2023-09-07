Midea Presents Green Vision Blue Future at IFA 2023: Unveiling Revolutionary Smart Home Solution

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea, a leading brand in smart home appliances, has taken center stage at the prestigious IFA 2023 exhibition from September 1-5 in Berlin, Germany. Under the theme of "Green Vision Blue Future," Midea showcases its unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation by presenting an impressive range of products that prioritize environmental protection and energy-saving capabilities, catering to the diverse needs of different scenarios and users.

Midea's green products lineup is designed to embrace eco-friendly solutions that make a positive impact on our planet without compromising on performance. At the forefront is the R290 series, featuring a range of appliances utilizing the environmentally friendly R290 refrigerant, which has a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of only 0.02.

This collection includes the EffiClima split air conditioner with an impressive A+++ energy efficiency rating as well as SEER 12.2 and SCOP 6.3 efficiencies which has been certificated by TÜV, the Xtreme series split air conditioner bearing the coveted A+++ Blue Angel certification, and the R290 heat pump water heater. A standout collaboration with the Milan Design Center has yielded exquisite special panels, bringing a touch of elegance to these appliances while visualizing the concept of environmental sustainability.

(PRNewswire)

Furthermore, in response to the European energy crisis and the evolving needs of users, Midea introduced its latest one-stop green smart home solution. By harnessing free energy sources such as solar power, the MHELIOS energy management system and the CirQHP multi splits system with heat recovery technology strive to achieve a sustainable and cost-effective utilization of energy and provide a greener user experience, underscoring Midea's commitment to harnessing innovative technologies for sustainable living.

Moreover, the A+++ rated heating solution with SEER 11.6 and SCOP 6.2 efficiencies, capable of heating even at -35 degrees Celsius, exemplifies Midea's determination to deliver eco-friendly heating options. The incorporation of Breezeless E AI energy-saving algorithm which learns and adjusts itself to changing environments and frees users from manual adjustments, further reflects Midea's dedication to smart energy conservation.

Meanwhile, PortaSplit stands out as a game-changer, offering the compactness of a portable air conditioner while delivering the cooling power of a split system. Its ease of installation and remarkable performance redefine the standard for versatile home cooling.

Midea's commitment to leading the industry towards a greener and more sustainable future also finds expression in the Leader Summit Programme. Vincent Chou, the vice president of Residential Air Conditioning at Midea, has been invited to discuss "The State of Circular Economy" with several industry experts from Nordic Circular Hotspot, Runde Tisch Reparatur, and Miele & Cie. KG.

The panel centered around the technicalities of the circular business model, the process for manufacturers, the role of legislation, and more.

For years, Midea has recognized the importance of incorporating circular economy practices across the entire product life cycle and industrial chain, rather than solely focusing on end disposal.

With an unwavering commitment to highlighting the importance of establishing a green and efficient global supply chain, Midea has taken strides to make changes. A notable initiative undertaken by the company involves collaborating with its upstream and downstream partners on materials recycling projects in China.

Through diversified and innovative product offerings and various initiatives to increse overall sustainability and environmental consciousness, Midea continues to shape the dialogue surrounding sustainable technology, inspiring collective action toward a more environmentally responsible industry.

